LI, SJA Report COVID Positives

Rippled by the wind, an American flag flies at half staff in front of Colby Hall on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Gov. Phil Scott has directed American flags to be lowered to half staff on the 19th of each month as a way to honor all those people who have contracted COVID-19 and died. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy are both reporting positive cases of COVID-19.

LI Head of School Twila Perry announced Thursday that “a member of our school community” has tested positive for the virus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments