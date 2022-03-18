Kaylynn Pinsonneault with VFW Post 10038 Chaplain James Nagle receives the VFW Bronze American Citizenship Award for her efforts supporting Vermonters defending our freedoms overseas. (Contributed Photo by Javin Leonard)
In this file photo from November 2021, VT SUPPORTS board member Kaylynn Pinsonneault receives a donation of maply syrup from Lyndon Institute CTE director Jeremy White recently. The school's diversified agriculture program provided 20 pints of maple syrup to be included in a care packages sent to deployed military troops. (Contributed Photo)
LYNDONVILLE — A Lyndon Institute student involved for 10 years in the VT. S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. outreach recently received the VFW Bronze American Citizenship Award.
Kaylynn Pinsonneault earned the award following her most recent contributions to VT. S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S., the annual holiday gift-giving effort to deployed military personnel. The “S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.” in VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. stands for Strangers Uniting Preparing Packages Openly Remembering Troops Serving.
The initiative was created in 2004, during the second Operation: Desert Storm, as a way to send a hometown holiday to our troops overseas, notes information on the group’s website (vtsupports.org). Local civilians got together to pack boxes and write cards to the troops. The outreach has grown over the years. This past December, 599 boxes were sent to deployed service personnel.
Over the years, Pinsonneault has packed boxes, made Christmas tree ornaments, made scarves and joined the governing board of the non-profit. This year, she sought to step up her donation-seeking efforts by telling the entire LI school community about VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.
Pinsonneault received the Citizenship Award during a school recent assembly. James Nagle, chaplain of VFW Post 10038 in Lyndonville presented the award.
“Kaylynn stands out as a Lyndonville Home Town Youth Hero, personifies true Patriotic American Citizenship and upholds the finest traditions of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States,” noted members of VFW Post 10038.
