LYNDONVILLE — A Lyndon Institute student involved for 10 years in the VT. S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. outreach recently received the VFW Bronze American Citizenship Award.

Kaylynn Pinsonneault earned the award following her most recent contributions to VT. S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S., the annual holiday gift-giving effort to deployed military personnel. The “S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.” in VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. stands for Strangers Uniting Preparing Packages Openly Remembering Troops Serving.

The initiative was created in 2004, during the second Operation: Desert Storm, as a way to send a hometown holiday to our troops overseas, notes information on the group’s website (vtsupports.org). Local civilians got together to pack boxes and write cards to the troops. The outreach has grown over the years. This past December, 599 boxes were sent to deployed service personnel.

Over the years, Pinsonneault has packed boxes, made Christmas tree ornaments, made scarves and joined the governing board of the non-profit. This year, she sought to step up her donation-seeking efforts by telling the entire LI school community about VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.

Pinsonneault received the Citizenship Award during a school recent assembly. James Nagle, chaplain of VFW Post 10038 in Lyndonville presented the award.

“Kaylynn stands out as a Lyndonville Home Town Youth Hero, personifies true Patriotic American Citizenship and upholds the finest traditions of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States,” noted members of VFW Post 10038.

