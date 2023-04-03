A painting by Ezra Goss of Barnet won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.
Goss, a sophomore at Lyndon Institute, entered a painting in acrylic of a common merganser. Goss joins a long line of LI students who have taken best in show, including Ellery Norwood in 2022 and 2021, Grace Pearce in 2020, Liv Gahleitner in 2019, Emily Colby in 2018, and Anna Pons Yague in 2017.
The judging was held at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium on March 29 and coordinated by Steve Agius, Wildlife Refuge Manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge and Rachel Cliche, Wildlife Biologist at the refuge. They were assisted by a panel of five judges, including Rebecca Ellis of Senator Peter Welch’s Office, Tim Appleton of VT Fish and Wildlife, Karina Weiss of Fairbanks Museum), Matt Breton of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and Jeanette Fournier, a Wildlife Artist.
The conservation and design program is organized each year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is part of a program that teaches students in grades K-12 about wetlands and waterfowl conservation. The art contest is modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp Contest for adult artists. Students create original artwork showing North American ducks, geese, or swans in their natural habitats. First, second, third and honorable mention awards are given in four age categories of K-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-9th and 10th-12th grades. The Best of Show is selected from among the first-place recipients.
The Federal Duck Stamp program was launched in 1989. Today more than 30,000 students throughout the United States, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands participate in the Junior Duck Stamp Contest annually. The preparation and participation in the program are an educational experience in that the students are required to think about and understand the fundamental principles of anatomy and environmental sciences. It also allows students to express their knowledge of the beauty and diversity of wildlife artistically. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the Junior Duck Stamps support environmental education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers, and schools.
The judges worked their way through the four age categories by making a first pass to evaluate the entrants with a simple up or down vote by placing chips next to the selected paintings, then in the second round assigning a score to determine specific rankings.
“I promise you I did not come up with this,” said Agius as he led the judges through the hour-long process.
As the judges circled the room, patrons, and staff at the museum poked in and admired the paintings and a display Agius had brought of past winners.
Agius briefly explained the evolution of the contest, which has had a gradual easing of rules to expand potential entrants, noting the contest used to prohibit the presence of structures and require the subjects to look like specific waterfowl. “I can confirm that all these here look like ducks,” joked Agius.
Goss’ Best of Show piece will now compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest and be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year.
In the end, Goss’ piece stood out not only for the detail of the merganser but the subtlety of the reflection in the rippled water said the judges as they perused the finalists after the results were announced.
Longtime LI art teacher Barb Follett commended the program because it helps students understand the importance of preserving wildlife habitat. She noted the competition allows students to practice skills and principles of design learned in painting class like color theory, organization and the animal’s anatomy.
In LI painting classes, students learn about the elements and principles of design used with painting, especially in color theory and organization.
“By encouraging our students to enter contests, our students are able to compete at a higher level of art.” said Follett. “The duck stamp competition challenges our students to strive for quality and realism in their paintings.”
Agius said there is a significant amount of time that goes into the entries, especially at the higher grade levels, and he hopes the program will expand in coming years. There were 53 entrants representing 9 schools as well as homeschool students in this year’s contest.
