A painting by Ezra Goss of Barnet won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.

Goss, a sophomore at Lyndon Institute, entered a painting in acrylic of a common merganser. Goss joins a long line of LI students who have taken best in show, including Ellery Norwood in 2022 and 2021, Grace Pearce in 2020, Liv Gahleitner in 2019, Emily Colby in 2018, and Anna Pons Yague in 2017.

