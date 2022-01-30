Lyndon Institute students just wrapped up another successful three-week January Term, though COVID took its toll on the experience.
LI’s J-Term is an annual program designed for students to get more real-world and project-based learning experiences. The idea for J-Term is to give teachers an opportunity to offer different classes and for students to enroll in what they might find interesting, with some students opting for off-campus experiences.
According to Javin Leonard, the marketing specialist at LI, J-Term prepares students for their future as it gives them a chance to try something new, or something in which they have an interest, to see if it is a good fit for them.
“Sometimes we see students step out of their comfort zone which helps them build character and a better understanding of different professions or aspects of life that they had no previous experience with,” said Leonard.
With J-Term also comes a way to present what each student did throughout the three weeks. Students are able to display their creations and accomplishments on Exhibition Night, held for the public in previous years. Whether it be poster boards, PDF slides, or hands-on projects, Exhibition Night is all about the students and their experiences.
However this year, Exhibition Night will not be held. A video capturing the 2022 J-Term is being produced and will be posted on the school website.
“This decision (to cancel Exhibition Night) in no way diminishes the work done by students or work put into these three weeks by faculty and staff,” noted a social media post by Lyndon Institute. “As we planned J-Term back in August, we could never have imagined COVID would be where it is today in our community and its continued effect on school-wide decisions.”
Though COVID has impacted J-Term and the school as a whole, students like Gracie Peavey, currently a junior at Lyndon, have looked forward to J-Term. Peavey says that she usually dislikes J-Term because of class choices in previous years, but this year has been different. “I have an opportunity this J-Term to work alongside professionals and learn more about my passion,” she stated. Peavey participated in an independent study in Theatrical Technology. She had the chance to prepare everything before a show or play at the school which includes props, scenery, lighting, and sound.
COVID affected Peavey’s J-Term because she couldn’t meet in person with professionals in theatrical technology in the area. “Some live as close as St. Johnsbury and one lives in Washington, but because of COVID, I can’t go speak to any of them in person,” she said.
Junior Natalie Webster’s planned J-Term experience also took a hit because of COVID.
Webster’s internship at East Haven Veterinary Clinic was canceled last minute due to low staffing at the clinic. Instead, she took part in an independent study in Marine Biology, speaking with different professionals around the country virtually.
“I was able to have a zoom meeting with an aquarist that lives in Tampa, Fla. and works at Sea World. She monitors the health, diet, and water in the tanks of the fish at Sea World,” Webster said. (Webster is the sister of this article’s writer.)
This year marks the seventh year for the LI January Term. Even with a time-sensitive schedule, students’ interests and motivations have spiked yet another profitable J-Term, officials say.
Editor’s note: Adrianna Webster, of St. Johnsbury, is a junior at Lyndon Institute who spent her J-Term at The Caledonian-Record after expressing an interest in journalism as a career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.