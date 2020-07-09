LYNDON CENTER — Parents, students, and community members gathered in the Lyndon Institute library on Wednesday evening to hear plans for returning to school on Aug. 24.
Head of School Twiladawn Perry, explained to a masked group of about 30 that students will be divided into daily groups that will see roughly one-third to one-quarter of the 400-plus student body on campus each day, Monday-Thursday. No students will be on campus on Fridays. That means most students will be on campus one day per week.
Some students will be on campus daily to meet their educational needs.
“A population of those students will be here every day,” explained Perry.
Students will be broken up initially by advisory, said Dr. Adam Norwood, assistant head for curriculum and instruction.
Norwood said student days will first be assigned by advisory groups, with some modifications.
Fridays will be a virtual learning day.
When students can’t be socially distanced, such as outdoors during physical education, they will be required to wear masks. The school will be cleaned early and often, families were told.
Perry said families can keep students home and the school will provide learning materials, an online platform and support for students and parents. The school hopes, however, to see all the kids the first week to check in on them.
The school will be flexible and help students and families make the decisions they are most comfortable with, she stressed.
Reduced population on campus will mean fewer students on buses, too, the group was told.
A parent calling into the meeting asked about electronic devices for students to be able to work remotely and Perry said all students are issued a school Chromebook.
Questions about the international and other boarding students were also asked, and it’s hoped they can return, said Perry.
LI faculty said quarantines and testing for COVID-19 will be necessary if and when they are permitted to travel, depending where they are coming in from and whether they are traveling via mass transit or in a personal vehicle.
A total of 18 boarding students is expected this fall, about half what LI had enrolled last year.
Health Screenings
Every time someone arrives on campus, they must go through a health screening including having their temperature taken.
Questions will include whether someone has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, whether they have symptoms and if they have traveled outside of Vermont in the last 14 days, said Mike Lowe, assistant head for advancement.
Perry said six staff members will be posted in pairs at three different points, including one on the lower campus, to conduct the morning health screenings at the start of each school day.
An isolation room has been set up in the event any student or staff member is symptomatic, so they can be separated until they can leave campus to be tested, Perry said.
A second school nurse is being hired and the budget has been adjusted to account for some unexpected increased needs around health care during the pandemic, said Perry.
Lunch Program, Athletics
Having students return to school — if they and their families are comfortable — is about more than academics, stressed Perry.
She said the social and emotional connections are important for high schoolers, as well as extracurriculars, and importantly, the breakfast and lunch program LI provides. “We don’t want kids to drop out of school,” she said at one point. “We understand nutrition is an important part of why some kids come to school.”
Under guidelines recently provided to all Vermont schools through the Vermont Agency of Education, LI will be able to accommodate about 40 people in the school cafeteria at one time, said Perry, with students spaced every other chair and at every other table.
The Vermont Principals Association (VPA) has given direction that athletic practice cannot begin until Sept. 1, but schools are awaiting further guidance from the VPA about further details for athletics.
Perry said she understands that sports are another big reason some students attend school, and LI is hoping to safely offer programs that students are looking forward to.
COVID Education, Parent Thanks
Another question was around testing for COVID-19 for the return to school, and Perry said, “We are working with the hospital around testing and how that will work.
Perry said judgment comes into play with everything and there are symptoms for allergies and the common cold and flu that may be exhibited, and ” … there are all kinds of reasons kids might run a temperature.”
She said if someone has to be out due to testing positive for COVID-19, their privacy will be respected and they will be allowed to return once they are well and have a doctor’s note.
“I think there’s a lot of education we have to do with students and adults as well,” said Perry. “People build up fears around the unknown.”
Perry said with a hopeful tone toward the end of the session, “And some day … this will be over.”
Parent Kasey Talbot, of Newark, who serves on the Kingdom East School District Board, thanked the LI staff and faculty for working hard to educate students amid these difficult times. “I don’t know how you did it,” she said of the spring shift to all online instruction with little warning. “I just wanted to thank you.”
