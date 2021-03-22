LI Students Sent Home Due To COVID Case

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute students were sent home Monday morning after officials learned of a new COVID case.
The day started as normal for the independent high school with students reporting to classrooms for their A block sessions. At 9:40 a.m., when A block concluded, students were dismissed from school. Only remote classes were held for the remainder of the day. Officials also decided to keep students off-campus today and only conduct classes remotely.
The campus will be re-opened to students on Wednesday, according to information provided by LI officials on Monday.
Officials did not specify if the latest positive case of the virus was found in a student or a faculty member. Mike Lowe, LI’s Assistant Head for Advancement, said the person who tested positive was on campus last week. School officials encourage members of the LI community to answer the phone if the Vermont Department of Health or the school calls because it will likely be an alert of a close contact concern.
“If you are not contacted in the next forty-eight hours, the Health Department does not consider you a close contact,” the school wrote to LI community members on Monday morning.
Precautions related to the latest case extended to the Fenton Chester Arena, which LI manages in an area among school campus buildings. The St. Johnsbury Rec Department had planned a girls’ lacrosse practice there but was told by LI officials that the facility needs to be closed “while they conduct deep cleaning and contact tracing.”
COVID issues at LI had subsided in the last couple of weeks following what health officials considered an “outbreak” as 14 people from the LI community were linked to the same source of the virus. Students didn’t return to campus until March 10 following a week of vacation, a week of planned remote learning and two days of closed campus related to COVID precautions.
St. Johnsbury Academy also reported a recent positive test for COVID-19 in a member of the Academy community. The school’s COVID Response Team noted on Sunday afternoon that the person was most recently on campus on March 16.
“Throughout (Saturday) and (Sunday) we have worked with the Vermont Department of Health as we identified potential contacts,” the Academy information noted. “They are confident at this time anyone considered a close contact is aware and quarantining.”
On-campus learning was not altered as students returned to class on Monday.
