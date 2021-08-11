Lyndon Institute on Tuesday announced its masking policy for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to a press release, LI will follow a three-tier system to determine when masks are required.
Those tiers — red, yellow and green — will be tied to local COVID-19 data and state Agency of Education guidelines. LI will open the school year on Aug. 23 in “yellow” (see below).
The three-tier system will only apply to indoor use. Masks will not be mandated outdoors.
The LI press release states, “[O]ur desire is to keep everyone safe while taking into account students’ social and emotional well-being. When we transition from one tier to another, employees, students, and parents/guardians will be notified via email and the information will be posted on social media, and our web page. It is important to keep students home if they do not feel well. Please do not send a sick child to school.”
The tier system is as follows:
RED: Masks are required indoors and on buses at all times. Guests must be masked.
YELLOW: Masks are required on buses, at assembly, and during class transitions. Students maintaining 3-feet of social distance do not have to wear masks before of after school, or in classrooms/advisory. Guests must be masked.
GREEN: Masks are not required indoors and guests can be un-masked.
According to LI, the decision to open the school year in “yellow” status was based on recommendations from the Agency of Education and Caledonia County’s 14-day rolling COVID case average.
Those plans could change if AOE releases updated guidance between now and Aug. 23, LI said.
The mask status will be revisited after the first week of school, according to LI. Regardless of the tier status, Lyndon Institute staff and students will be required to have masks in their possession at all times, regardless of the tier status.
In the event of a positive case LI will immediately shift to “red” status until contact tracing is completed and the extent of cases is determined.
A parent town hall will be held virtually on Aug. 17 to address questions and concerns.
Parents can contact info@lyndoninstitute.org or call the school at 802-535-3636 to request more information.
