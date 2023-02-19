LI To Hold Public Forums On Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement

LYNDON — Lyndon Institute will hold the first of two public forums on a proposed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement this week.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school library, the forum will give students, families and community members a chance to hear about and discuss the 164-word statement.
It is the first of two public forums planned, with another set for April 6.
“I want this to be a community-supported effort,” said LI Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield.
The statement was developed and OK’d by faculty and staff over the past two years.
The independent school’s Board of Directors will vote on whether to adopt following the public forums.
“It was time for the school — probably past time for the school — to adopt a formal statement in support of diversity initiatives,” Bloomfield said.
The proposed DEI statement reads as follows:
“Lyndon Institute’s Mission, Vision, and Values provide our school with a foundation on which we may build an even stronger and more supportive community. Central to our Mission, LI is committed to providing an educational, living and working environment that is welcoming, respectful, and inclusive of all members of our community, honoring diversity of race, ethnicity, national origin, physical ability, religion, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. In support of that Vision, we will continue to speak up for respect, responsibility, empathy, integrity, and courage and speak out against hate, oppression, and violence. We do not support discrimination, racism or bigotry of any form. We recognize that everyone has implicit bias. We believe that it is our role as an educational institution to acknowledge our own biases in order to increase understanding and work towards creating an environment that is tolerant, accepting, and empowering. We value the contributions of every community member, believing that the diversity of our school population makes our community exponentially stronger.”
The statement aligns with requirements under the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the accrediting agency for Vermont independent schools.
It also supports the work of existing student organizations, such as the school’s Sexuality and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) and Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) groups.
JEDI will host representatives from nine different area schools for a youth justice leadership summit on April 6.
“LI is not as far along in this effort as I wish that they were in 2023, so it’s important to me,” said Bloomfield, who began as Head of School in July. “I made it clear in my interview that this was important to me.”
The DEI statement, he added, sends a message that the school “makes sure that every student that comes here is able to be themselves, find themselves, and express themselves in a way which is safe.”
Why is that important? Bloomfield offered two simple answers.
“First, you can’t learn if you don’t feel safe. We need to have an environment where everyone feels safe. And that’s safe all around — physically, emotionally and socially. You can’t learn to take risks if there’s no trust, and there’s no trust if you don’t feel safe,” he said.
“Second, in a way, the whole point of education is to broaden your horizons. To see more than you already see. To see a different world through literature, through math, through science. Diversity at its core level is about seeing that my world view is not everyone’s world view. And my experience is not everyone’s experience. And part of being a learner is just understanding, and exposing yourself to, other people’s experiences. What you do with it is up to you. But as a school I think we’re obliged to introduce kids to the idea that the world has different perspective than just yours. You should be able to hear them, see them, and appreciate them as you figure out who you want to be.”
Asked why the school was holding two public forums on the proposed DEI statement, Bloomfield said it was important for the community to be involved.
“If the school board is going to adopt a formal statement of values that goes along with our mission, it just felt like something the community should have a right to know about,” he said. “So that it feels like something we’re doing with them, not to them.”
