LI To Hold Public Forums On Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDON — Lyndon Institute will hold the first of two public forums on a proposed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement this week.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school library, the forum will give students, families and community members a chance to hear about and discuss the 164-word statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments