Liability, Snowmobile Trail Questions Postpone Ski Hill Project

LITTLETON — Work on a new ski project planned for this Saturday at Mt. Eustis Ski Hill will not go forward this year after questions about liability to the town, water runoff, and possible impacts to a major snowmobile corridor could not be resolved in time.
Granite Backcountry Alliance seeks to partner with Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, which leases property from the town, to thin trees in a wooded area for glade skiing.
The plan was to have 67 volunteers do the work this Saturday and have glade skiing ready for this winter.
After an hour-long discussion at Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting that at times grew a little tense, selectmen said they could not approve a memorandum of understanding and lease between the town and GBA and Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, both nonprofits, because of the outstanding issues.
They were aiming for a special meeting on Friday or earlier, but that didn’t happen either because town legal counsel, Laura Spector-Morgan, who is reviewing the language of the MOU, was unavailable.
“We want to make sure the verbiage was good and we didn’t have any liability issues as a town,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said Friday. “We haven’t heard the finality of that and also haven’t gotten confirmation on the snowmobile trail.”
Because of the steepness of Mt. Eustis, selectmen and Littleton Planning Board Chairman Tony Ilacqua on Monday inquired with Tyler Ray, founder of GBA, about a hydrology report and how clearing trees could impact water runoff.
“If we were able to get everything else solidified, that probably wouldn’t have been critical, although it is certainly important,” Gendreau said of the water study. “We love this concept and love the idea and I think it would bring younger people and extreme skiers to the area and would add to the excitement of Mt. Eustis. It’s not that we are opposed to it, we just wanted to make sure that we do what we’re supposed to do and don’t have anything come back on us. If we can get all of those issues resolved, and if they have an opportunity to come back next year and are not too booked, that will be great. Hopefully, it will happen next year.”
In giving his presentation to the board, Ray apologized for bringing up the request for selectmen to conditionally approve the MOU before Saturday, Oct. 2, less than a week before the work was to begin, but said because of fast-moving circumstances GBA was unable to approach selectmen earlier.
GBA has built areas for glade skiing, also known as backcountry skiing or human-powered skiing, in 12 communities in western Maine and New Hampshire, including nearby Lancaster.
After being officially dormant for several decades, Mt. Eustis Skill Hill, which has a mechanical rope tow to pull skiers uphill, was revived in 2014.
“Right here in town, you have an unbelievable natural resource with Mt. Eustis Ski Hill,” said Ray.
The partnership between the two groups would bring more recreational activities, particularly wintertime activities, to Littleton, said Ray, who had asked selectmen to approve a one-year lease and during the next year get the necessary town votes for a longer-term five-year lease.
“We would like to bring more excitement to Mt. Eustis Ski Hill and make it more attractive for residents and those from away,” he said.
The proposal is to enlist Blake Roberts, who worked on the PRKR MTN bike trails in Littleton, to lead the glade design work at Mt. Eustis and clear some trees in a wooded area beside the existing open ski hill, with all costs covered by GBA.
“We use forestry techniques when we thin the forest … so you can ski between the trees,” said Ray. “It’s a very common type of trail. There is a big move for people to do backcountry skiing and this works in combination with the ski tow. At Mt. Eustis, you have that opportunity now. Adding glades adds a whole new dynamic to the skiing … This is an economic driver and works with your resources and infrastructure.”
Katelyn Krumperman, the new president, of Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, said, “We hope to continue the momentum from last season and drive more people here and teach young families how to ski.”
However, in addition to the town’s insurer reviewing the MOU and finding some items that need further study, the Littleton Off Road Riders snowmobile club raised concerns.
Zachary Shephard, president LORR, said the existing snowmobile trail goes up Mt. Eustis and he would like to see language in the new lease that is in the previous lease in regard to maintaining it as a snowmobile trail.
“I would have safety concerns about people glade skiing across an active snowmobile trail,” he said.
It is a primary state snowmobile trail that the state has put in a significant amount of funding into and LORR members have put much work into, and any glade skiing that could impact the trail would basically mean the loss of a North Country connection to Littleton for the snowmobile season, said Shepard.
A previous concern about ATVs prompted one property owner to shut down a segment of the snowmobile corridor, but LORR is hoping to resolve the concern, though it will take time, he said.
“I’m hoping that by doing this, we are not abandoning what the club has done and stopping our ability to have recreation to Twin Mountain,” said Shephard.
Ilacqua called the snowmobile corridor a very important trail that connects Lisbon to Twin Mountain, which he said is great for the economy.
Ilacqua expressed concern about water runoff from cutting trees and said there are already water issues at the base of the hill.
GBA works with foresters and biologists to thin out trees and mitigate soil erosion and puts into the effort “sustainable, wildlife-friendly glade zones,” said Ray.
Selectman Milton Bratz, who would like to see both recreational uses on the hill, said there can be a big historical split between some skiers and snowmobilers, and for the Mt. Eustis plan to work the parties will need to find a compromise.
Shephard said some snowmobilers are not happy with the ski hill and noted that the snowmobile trail cannot realistically be moved from where it is now.
“I’m well aware of user conflict in this space,” said Ray. “We could avoid the conflict.”
