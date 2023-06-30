Library Director Reflects On Drag Story Hour Episode

LANCASTER — Grace under pressure.
That sums up Barbara Robarts.
The 80-year-old director of Weeks Memorial Library withstood an avalanche of abuse this spring.
The reason: An outside group booked the library’s Wingate Hall to host an LGBTQ+ event, Drag Story Hour, on June 10.
The backlash was swift and strong, and opponents flooded the library with harassing emails and phone calls. Robarts fielded most of them.
No matter how ugly, harsh, or vulgar the words directed at her, she would calmly reply: The event was privately organized, the library has a non-discrimination policy for room rentals, and those who disagreed did not have to attend.
“I was just so saddened by the behavior of people,” she said, “and the inability of people to respect one another, whoever they are.”
She wrote a script for others, to ensure calls were handled professionally on weekends and evenings when she was off.
In the face of withering verbal attacks, Robarts and her staff took the high road.
“I know the people who were against [Drag Story Hour] have really strong beliefs that made them do and say what they did,” Robarts said. “I have strong beliefs too. But I hope that we here [at the library] were able to continue to show them some kind of respect as people, even though we disagree very strongly. And I think we did that.”
“WE NEED AN EDUCATED PEOPLE…”
Drag Story Hour was ultimately canceled over fears of violent protests.
The harassment, which continued a while longer, finally subsided this week.
Robarts, meanwhile, continues to process the situation. It remains a singular episode in her 43 years with the library, 38 as director.
“I’ve never dealt with anything contentious like this before,” she said.
“I had read about it,” she said, referring to partisan battles and culture wars taking place elsewhere in the country. “I guess I was hoping it would not hit the North Country. But it has.”
Drag Story Hour, featuring drag performers reading stories to children, was organized by North Conway-based White Mountains Pride.
Debate over the event became, in some ways, a debate on public libraries and the role they play.
For Robarts, the matter is simple.
Public libraries are brick-and-mortar bastions of American democracy, where citizens can educate themselves and make informed decisions, regardless of their means, backgrounds or beliefs.
“Our mission is to be a library that services all people, to make information available to whoever needs it,” she said.
“We need an educated people. And if there’s a question, ideally, there’s a place you can go to research all sides and make a good decision.”
To suggest a public library should do otherwise, she said, goes against the very freedoms celebrated during the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
“To control an individual’s personal choices and personal life, I do not think that’s an American thing,” she said.
“PEOPLE NEED TO MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS…”
As a result of Drag Story Hour push-back, the Select Board has suspended the rental of Wingate Hall pending a policy review.
Some in town have called for the rental policy to be changed, with the Select Board suggesting it be limited to Lancaster residents and organizations to prevent outside groups from staging future “controversial” events.
The library board of trustees has initiated the policy review. Discussion will resume at their next meeting in August.
Robarts hopes the policy will continue to support First Amendment free speech principles.
“All the way across the country we’re finding people who are contesting programs and books. ‘No you cant have that book, you can’t do this, you cant do that.’ I think somewhere along the line we forgot that people need to make their own decisions,” she said.
“Just because there’s a book in the library, you don’t have to read it, and you don’t have to let your child read it. If there’s a program that’s available, you don’t have to go to it. But you do need to allow other people to have that choice.”
In an age of cancel culture, renewed calls for book bans, and pushes to restrict classroom discussion, Robarts said, Constitutional rights have been threatened.
She doesn’t want public libraries to become the next casualty of partisan politics.
“Somehow we’ve forgotten that everybody should have the same rights here,” she said, “and hopefully that will inform the policies we have.”
