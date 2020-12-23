Library Lights Up The Littleton Night

Littleton Public Library recently offered paper lantern crafts for people to take home and return for lighting on Dec. 21, the day of the Winter Solstice. Thirty-five lanterns were created and are seen brightening up the early darkness on the library steps on the 21st. (Courtesy photo)

