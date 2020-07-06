BARNET — At first glance, what was happening in the park in West Barnet on Friday afternoon could have been mistaken for a tag sale. A few moms, a few kids, tables covered with books, and a grandpa sitting on a bench in the shade - everyone wearing cloth face masks.
But a sign - strung between trees - gave notice that this was no ordinary yard sale event. It was one of three traveling outdoor libraries set up every Friday this summer as a community service by the library director and her assistant from the Barnet Public Library.
The pandemic has required all sorts of services to either halt completely or to find new ways to deliver services to patrons. In this case, the readers who wish to access reading materials.
Library Director Dylan Ford, who doubles as chairperson of the town’s Select Board, doesn’t think of the pop-up libraries as pandemic libraries so much, but as a pleasant, traveling, fair weather service she and library assistant Jackie Verley are happy to bring out into the community.
“We tried to think of ways we could serve the community without putting anyone at risk or making anyone nervous to check out books,” explained Ford. “As we followed the Governor’s opening suggestions and the new information that kept coming out on Covid we decided to be fully open at the library outside (we call it Library on the Lawn) and to do a mobile Library so people could stay in their communities but still get book service.”
On Friday, Miranda and Rylie Arruda of Plainfield, N.H., a mother and daughter visiting with friends who are camping at Harvey’s Lake, pedaled in on their bicycles. They were delighted to select titles from a range of choices.
Every Friday, the women pack up Ford’s car and head out, first to a spot in Passumpsic, then West Barnet, and finally McIndoe Falls. They set up in visible locations, such as the park in West Barnet, and in front of the historic McIndoe Falls Academy in that village. Barnet has five villages in all, so is quite spread out, noted Ford.
The library has no bookmobile as such, but a magnet was made for Ford’s car, to advertise the mobile book service. They are also making deliveries to patrons who cannot get out during the pandemic shutdown, said Ford. The magnet states, “I love my public library.” Soon, T shirts will be sold to benefit the small town library.
Roseann Leute, a senior citizen who lives in West Barnet, said it was her dream to live within walking distance of both a store and a library, and now, with the summer pop-up in the park near her home, she does.
“Oh, I love this,” she said. “This was my goal.”
The effort is so popular, Ford says the group is committed to repeating it next year.
At each location, the women set up tables and stay on location for a full hour. They sign out books using a clipboard, so they have a record of what’s on loan.
“Our whole thing is reading is fun,” said Ford. She said “the little library that could… is not letting anyone get away without reading.”
“We’ll make you read,” she added.
At the outdoor libraries, squirt bottles in mason glass jars of hand sanitizer are at the ready. Those were donated from Dads 4-By, which is owned by another Barnet selectman, Ben Gates.
Friday afternoon, the town clerk’s wife, Claudia Heisholt, and one of their young daughters, Luisa, 7, walked down from their home to check out books at the West Barnet location.
“We timed the West Barnet stop with Senior Meals and so far have had a pretty big turnout there,” said Ford. “The Passumpsic and McIndoes Falls stops are quieter, but nice for people who want a quiet place to pick out books and visit.”
The Friday Library on the Lawn programs will be at the Passumpsic Valley Land Trust fishing bridge 10-11 a.m., West Barnet, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and at McIndoes Academy from 1-2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.