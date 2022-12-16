WHITEFIELD — Whitefield Public Library wants to provide 21st century service.
To do that, it needs 21st century funding.
Beth Anderson, Chair of the Library Board of Trustees, presented a $98,400 draft budget to the Select Board on Tuesday.
It represents a 98 percent increase over the current year and would help WPL to add staff, expand hours, boost programming, and meet growing demand.
“Our goal in preparing this budget is to provide a full-service library, open at least 40 hours over six days each week during the summer and 30+ hours and five days a week during the other seasons,” Anderson said.
Not only would the draft budget allow the library to meet the community’s needs, it would also address skyrocketing electric and heating oil costs.
“Like all town departments and all townspeople, we are faced with extraordinary expenditures for heat and light. We have made a concerted effort to keep our budget to around 2% of municipal expenditures while providing the services our community needs. As in years past, we will diligently work to garner supplemental funds through gifts and grants,” Anderson said.
STAFFING NEEDS
The draft budget would make key staffing changes.
First, it would shift a full-time, grant-funded program manager to the town payroll. The town would provide a more stable and sustainable funding source for the pivotal position, library officials said.
Second, the draft budget would create a second part-time position to assist WPL director Courtney Vashaw (who is also part-time). It would lessen the library’s reliance on a shrinking volunteer pool and ensure that library shifts are covered.
Those changes would allow the library to keep pace with demand.
Whitefield Public Library has evolved into a multi-faceted community hub serving thousands of residents and visitors each year.
That shift accelerated during COVID-19. A growing number of people have used the library’s broadband connection to apply for work, interview for jobs, connect with social services, and access telehealth.
Last summer the library welcomed more than 70 patrons per day during peak times, had 2,300 visits for youth and adult programming and distributed 1,200 free lunches through the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Even with the proposed increase, the library budget would remain $100,000 less than full-time libraries in surrounding communities such as Littleton (appx. $300,000), Lancaster (appx. $270,000), Bethlehem (appx. $175,000), and Gorham (appx. $160,000).
Anderson said WPL’s actual “cost of doing business” is closer to $123,000 and that the library would be relying on an additional $25,000 in grants, donations and in-kind services to make ends meet.
In addition, the library has requested more than $17,000 in municipal ARPA funds to bring the 118-year-old, town-owned library building into compliance with life safety codes.
That includes $6,000 to install mini-split air conditioning so that staff and patrons can use a portion of the library during extreme heat. This summer 90-degree temperatures forced temporary library shutdowns.
“We are dedicated to using the funds to create a safe and welcoming place for all Whitefield residents from babies to seniors to connect with learning opportunities through both traditional and digital paths. To do this, we are committed to having a trained and knowledgeable staff who can provide residents with access to learning, literacy and communication tools of all sorts, as well as provide programs that connect residents with opportunities for social interaction,” Anderson said.
BUILDING, SOLAR PROJECTS
Other grant-funded efforts to improve the library are underway.
Earlier this month Whitefield Public Library issued a request for proposals for a feasibility study.
The year-long feasibility study would assess the existing conditions of the library, create preliminary architectural/engineering designs, and establish cost estimates for a renovation/expansion project.
Projects could include basement renovations to address mold and moisture, meeting space expansion, and the creation of smaller “cubby hole” areas for privacy.
The feasibility study is funded through a $25,000 Community Development Block Grant.
Meanwhile, proposed solar array installations at the town hall, fire station and library would offset approximately $8,000 in energy costs per year.
It is funded through a USDA grant covering 55 percent of the estimated $158,000 project cost for all three buildings.
That project remains in the planning stages.
