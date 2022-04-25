LIDC Advancing Littleton Industrial Park Expansion Project

LITTLETON — After being awarded a federal grant last year, a project at the Littleton Industrial Park that involves building a road to a 42-acre parcel slated for the next phase of industrial park expansion is expected to advance in 2022.
Currently, the nonprofit Littleton Industrial Development Corp. is awaiting approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission for an LIDC-submitted environmental assessment.
The NBRC is expected to render its decision on the assessment in the coming weeks, and once the agency issues a formal notice to proceed, LIDC will be issuing two requests for proposal for the work that, depending on how long the NBRC and RFP processes take, could begin this year.
The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the 2023 building season.
“We’ll RFP it out for engineering, and from there will we’ll do another RFP for a contractor,” Greg Eastman, president of LIDC’s board of directors, said Monday.
In 2018, Littleton voters authorized the transfer to LIDC of 42 acres of what had been town-owned land behind the Littleton Transfer Station.
The land at 1213 Mt. Eustis Road constitutes what will be the fourth phase of Littleton Industrial Park expansion.
In August 2021, LIDC was awarded a $210,000 NBRC grant toward the total $500,000 project.
LIDC provided the 50-50 match. Its board, wanting to keep it a $500,000 project, voted to kick in another $40,000.
The funding will go toward building 600 feet of an access road, culvert replacement, the installation of 200 linear feet of water and sewer infrastructure, landscaping, and permitting.
The improvements are aimed at allowing new businesses to locate within the industrial park and/or allow existing park businesses to expand and thrive.
As currently planned out, the 42 acres could support seven businesses.
“It’s been engineered to support that, but that can change,” said Eastman. “It all depends on that first company that goes in and how much space they need. We try to be very efficient with what we carve out. That’s how the whole industrial park has been built.”
The grant has a deadline of Sept. 30, 2024.
“We have two building seasons after this and I think we’ll be able to get it done in time,” said Eastman.
The planned expansion is about getting ready for the next wave of park tenants, he said.
“It’s not necessarily going to be in the next year or five years, but it could be,” said Eastman. “We are trying to plan ahead. Right now, with the employment situation, it’s tough to look at future expansion, but our job is to look toward the future and form the basis to create jobs.”
The current grant will pay for the road to go directly to the LIDC parcel because right now there is just a road along the right-of-way LIDC has with the town, said Chad Stearns, LIDC secretary and clerk.
That road began with the first grant.
“This will finish access to that parcel,” said Stearns. “People can then see this is the property and this is what they’re looking at. It’s a lot easier for people to get an idea in their head when they can walk right up to it.”
The first Northern Border grant was initiated by Stearns, said Eastman.
“He had that foresight and asked if we thought if it was a good idea to pursue this,” he said. “We did, and we got that first grant and did what we could do with it and then we went for the second one. We’re doing a much bigger project now and will be able to take someone and drive them there to show them where it would be. I think it’s a big selling point. We thank the Northern Border Regional Commission for recognizing this project and we’re grateful to have been awarded this grant. Luckily, Littleton has a good reputation for applying for these different grants and has a good track record of following through and making successful projects.”
The Littleton Industrial Park, founded in the mid-1970s, is currently home to an upward of two dozen businesses that employ some 1,500 area residents.
