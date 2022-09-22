ST. JOHNSBURY — A candidates’ forum held at the Athenaeum on Wednesday highlighted differences between lieutenant governor contenders on multiple topics, including their relationships with Gov. Phil Scott.
Republican candidate Joe Benning said that relationship should matter to Vermonters. Progressive/Democrat candidate David Zuckerman said it’s Vermonters who matter, not how well he and Governor Scott get along.
“(The office of lieutenant governor) is not a contract with the governor; it’s a contract with the people of the state of Vermont,” said Zuckerman.
The forum marked another moment of emergence from the pandemic as the upstairs of the Athenaeum welcomed a crowd of adults for the first time since March 2020.
“This is the biggest crowd we’ve had of adult people in almost three years,” said Athenaeum Director Bob Joly, who welcomed the gathering.
Sponsoring the event were the League of Women Voters, the Athenaeum, Vermont Commission on Women and the Burlington Chapter of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
League of Women Voters President Sue Racanelli addressed the group, encouraging everyone to vote and making sure everyone knew the official responsibilities of the lieutenant governor position.
“The lieutenant governor is the second-ranking officer of the executive branch with three primary responsibilities,” she said. Those responsibilities are presiding over the senate and casting tie-breaking votes, helping to determine committee assignments and acting as governor when the governor is out of state, incapacitated or in the case of a vacancy becoming the governor.
Serving as moderator for the forum was Tom McKone, former executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. Both the candidates and the audience members were respectful throughout as McKone posed prepared questions and questions from audience members written out for him to read.
A third candidate for the position, Ian Diamondstone, Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party, was invited by the League but was not in attendance.
The St. Johnsbury location was the first forum or debate that Benning and Zuckerman have had in the Northeast Kingdom. Benning, a Caledonia County senator whose term ends in January, used the moment to thank his home county audience for supporting him through multiple senatorial terms.
“I’m here tonight because I’m running for an office that I really cherish,” he said. “I cherish the building (Statehouse). I cherish the body that works within that building and in which I would be a moderator … and I know all the players and how they fit together.”
Zuckerman reminded people that he has already served as lieutenant governor.
“I’ll be ready to get to work on day one having been the lieutenant governor,” he said. “I will run the senate in a fair and even way, but I will also use the office to bring more people into the process, helping folks engage with their legislators.”
A recurring difference addressed by the candidates and which led to the most contentious exchange was about the relationship each has with Gov. Phil Scott. Each expressed a willingness to work with Democratic candidate governor Brenda Siegel should she beat Gov. Scott (Republican) in November, but each spoke as if he expects that Governor Scott will retain the position.
“The largest difference between David and I in this election is the relationship that each one of us has had with Phil Scott,” said Benning. “David has had, I think he would admit, a somewhat rocky relationship with Phil Scott.”
He said when Scott was lieutenant governor and Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, was governor, Scott was invited into Shumlin’s cabinet meetings. But when Zuckerman was lieutenant governor he was not invited into Scott’s cabinet meetings.
Zuckerman responded to say he would have been part of the meetings but Scott didn’t want him there.
Benning also referenced a news article that quoted Zuckerman on the night of his Primary victory in which he was quoted as saying he was going back to Montpelier “to get rid of that hump that was in the way.” Benning said Scott was the “hump” referenced by Zuckerman.
Given an opportunity for rebuttal, Zuckerman said, “I certainly never talked about getting rid of the governor,” he said. “I have deep respect for Governor Scott. It’s not the kind of language I would use.”
Benning then pulled out a copy of the article and read from it. Purported as a direct quote from Zuckerman, it said, “Let’s take this energy and use that energy to win in November and then go down to Montpelier in January and even if we have a governor that is in the way we can ride right over that hump.”
Benning said those words communicate a clear signal of conflict. “The two top constitutional officers have to be in sync with each other, and if they are not that means conflict for all of us.”
Questions posed to the candidates allowed them to highlight another significant difference they see in the power of the lieutenant governor position.
“The lieutenant governor can’t draft legislation; they cannot create a bill; they cannot go into a committee to defend or argue a bill or vote on it; they cannot debate or vote on it on the senate floor (unless there’s a tie),” Benning said.
Zuckerman said Benning spends too much time talking about what the lieutenant governor can’t do.
“It’s not what it can’t do but what it’s supposed to do,” he said. The role should be about “working with Vemonters to affect policy change that improves people’s lives.” He referenced things like marriage equality, cannabis reform, a raising of the minimum wage and agricultural diversification are realities because Vermonters had a voice and a listening ear, which Zuckerman said is needed in the lieutenant governor position.
On multiple topics, including climate change, controlling the waste stream to address issues like landfill leachate, and impacting the presence of “forever chemicals” in the products in the state, Benning and Zuckerman disagreed in terms of how much impact Vermont on its own can have.
Benning said about climate change, “What can Vermont actually do about that? Vermont has a limited number of tools. When we try to overachieve we really are doing a disservice to those folks who are worried about the climate like our kids because Vermont cannot bear the burden of climate change correction by itself.”
Zuckerman said Vermont has a record of doing big things as a small state.
“Historically, has Vermont punched above its weight?” He said the answer is yes and referenced marriage equality, no billboards, decency and civility in democracy and voting rights as big issues accomplished in Vermont.
The 90-minute forum can be viewed on YouTube thanks to the video recording of Kingdom Access TV. Find the link by going to the League of Women Voters website: https://www.lwv.org
The League is also sponsoring another forum at the Athenaeum on Sept. 29. It will feature the candidates for Vermont Attorney General.
