ST. JOHNSBURY — An eager daughter and a proud father took part in a rank-pinning ceremony for two lieutenants at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Friday.
Lt. Troy Darby crouched for his 4-year-old daughter, Locklyn, to pin the rank on his chest, while Lt. Andrew Ruggles stood his tall frame straight as his father, former St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles, also tall, did the honors.
Darby and Andrew Ruggles were promoted to the ranks in the summer, and on Friday afternoon, dressed sharply in their uniforms before several family members, friends and firefighting colleagues, they had their official pinning ceremony.
While the department has had pinning ceremonies in the past, it was the first time the rank of lieutenant was celebrated, as the ranks are new to the department, Chief Brad Reed said. The previous structure had firefighters being promoted to captain and captains promoted to assistant chief, then chief.
Chief Reed explained to the gathering of well-wishers a bit about the rigors of the preparation and testing that Darby and Ruggles went through to qualify for the promotion. He also praised them for how they’ve performed in the three months since they were promoted.
“The lieutenants have been assigned many tasks and have contributed a lot to the leadership,” said Reed. “They knew very clearly the course and pace of progress that we desire and they jumped in with both feet.”
Directing his comments to Ruggles and Darby, Reed said, “I want to express my appreciation and gratitude for the work you’ve done thus far and for taking on these roles with the vigor and dedication that you have.”
He then offered them some advice. “What you do today or in the days ahead lay the foundation for the remainder of your career. The metal that is about to be placed upon your uniform is symbolic of the traditions and the values of fire service leaders. Be proud of those traditions and honor those values but remain open to the ever-changing needs of this great career … Surround yourself with people who are better than you and forever be grateful for the honor and privilege of being a firefighter.”
Both Darby and Ruggles took moments before the gathering to express their thanks to their supporters.
“I just wanted to thank my family for always putting up with me leaving on a moment’s notice,” Darby said. “For all my colleagues who pushed me to be in this position, and chiefs past and present to get me to where I am today.”
Darby and Ruggles come to their new ranks after many years of service as St. Johnsbury firefighters. Darby started as a call firefighter in 1998, joining full-time in 2007. Ruggles started as a call firefighter in 2006 as a teenager when his father was chief. Andrew Ruggles joined as a full-time firefighter in 2016.
“It’s what he’s always wanted to do,” said Troy Ruggles. The former chief said the years of work his son has gone through and the demanding process it took for his son to achieve the promotion are reasons to be proud.
“He didn’t get it on his name alone,” said Troy Ruggles. “He got it on his qualities and what he was able to do.”
He said the rank brings with it a weight of responsibility that he’s confident Andrew will bear.
“This is the step that takes you from being a firefighter and puts you into that position where now it’s your responsibility to watch for others, and it’s hard, it’s tough, but he’ll do that. He’s got the right attitude. He’s got the right mindset.”
