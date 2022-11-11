ST. JOHNSBURY — An eager daughter and a proud father took part in a rank-pinning ceremony for two lieutenants at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Friday.

Lt. Troy Darby crouched for his 4-year-old daughter, Locklyn, to pin the rank on his chest, while Lt. Andrew Ruggles stood his tall frame straight as his father, former St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles, also tall, did the honors.

