Lifelong Littleton residents Richard Newton and Kathleen Boswell claimed a $2.275 million Tri-State Megabucks jackpot prize for the drawing on May 14, 2022. Newton purchased the winning ticket at Simon’s Market in Littleton and is sharing a one-time cash payout of $1,691,150 million (before taxes). The other option was to spread the winnings out over 30 years. Simon’s Market received $22,750 for selling the winning ticket.
“There is nothing we love more than meeting big New Hampshire winners and we could not be happier to award this $2.275 million Tri-State Megabucks prize to Dick and Kathy, two lifelong Granite Staters and loyal New Hampshire Lottery players,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director, New Hampshire Lottery. “On behalf of the New Hampshire Lottery, I’d like to extend heartfelt congratulations to our winners, as we know this prize will have a wonderful impact on Dick and Kathy’s families. Moments like these are exactly why I always say I have the best job in the world.”
The winning numbers from the Tri-State Megabucks drawing on May 14, were: 5-11-12-26-35 MB-2.
Newton, who has been playing the same set of numbers for Tri-State Megabucks for many years, purchased the winning ticket. The morning following the drawing, Boswell said Newton was heading to her home for coffee around 10 a.m. but showed up an hour early at 9 a.m.
“He showed me the tickets and I just gave him a big hug, I was so happy for him,” Boswell said, adding she and Newton have always been close. “He was just so happy. Then he told me that he would be splitting the prize with me. It was just disbelief and it’s just surreal.”
Boswell’s kids, who now live in Georgia and North Carolina, called her shortly after midnight after seeing the news that a winning ticket was sold at Simon’s Market and knowing that she and Newton play Tri-State Megabucks regularly.
“It wasn’t until the next morning, when Dick let me know he had the winning ticket, that I called them to give them the good news,” Boswell said. “It was like they knew.”
Upon their father’s passing a year and a half ago, Newton and Boswell inherited his local businesses and have both been working hard to keep them going, with a great deal of help from family and friends. Boswell said they’ll invest some of the prize money in the businesses, and she also plans to travel to spend more time with her kids.
In addition to her father’s businesses, Boswell has worked full-time at a job she very much enjoys for more than two decades—and she plans to continue working. Newton retired this past fall following a long tenure at Liberty Utilities.
Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.3 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire. For the past 58 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $8 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, with over $5.4 billion paid in prizes and other cost of sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.