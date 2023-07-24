Lifelong Newark Pond Loon Killed by ‘Blunt Trauma’

VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male. (Contributed Photo by Eloise Girard)

Last month, the Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE) announced the death of Vermont’s oldest known loon, a 31-year-old male from Newark Pond.

At the time, VCE Vermont Loon Conservation Project biologist Eric Hanson was awaiting results from an autopsy report, hoping it would shed some light on the loon’s cause of death and overall health. Hanson received the results last week, and they show the loon was in excellent health at the time of its death and displayed injuries consistent with blunt trauma.

