ST. JOHNSBURY — A sculpture artist labored through intermittent rain on Wednesday to install his project designed to enhance the “honking tunnel” area.

Access to the one-way traffic tunnel was blocked all day as Clay Mohrman, owner of Clay Mohr Lighting in Burlington, worked from a scissor left rented from All Around Rental to mount his art exhibit on the wall of the “Flat Iron Building” on the west side of the tunnel. Mohrman arrived at about 8:30 a.m. in the pouring rain. Assisted by Henry Cammack, of Burlington, the installation lasted throughout the day despite periods of rain.

