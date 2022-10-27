Artist Clay Mohrman assesses his art installation on a wall near the St. Johnsbury "Honking Tunnel" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, while his assistant Henry Cammack positions the lift to continue the work. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Artist Clay Mohrman secures mounting plates on a wall near the St. Johnsbury "Honking Tunnel" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, as he installs the art project he was commissioned to do.. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sculpture artists Clay Mohrman gives a thumbs up after connecting power to his lighted installation on the wall of the "Flat Iron Building" in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Henry Cammack, left, and Clay Mohrman, smile at the completion of the installation of Mohrman's lighted art project on the "Flat Iron Building" in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Artist Clay Mohrman assesses his art installation on a wall near the St. Johnsbury "Honking Tunnel" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, while his assistant Henry Cammack positions the lift to continue the work. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Artist Clay Mohrman secures mounting plates on a wall near the St. Johnsbury "Honking Tunnel" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, as he installs the art project he was commissioned to do.. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sculpture artists Clay Mohrman gives a thumbs up after connecting power to his lighted installation on the wall of the "Flat Iron Building" in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Henry Cammack, left, and Clay Mohrman, smile at the completion of the installation of Mohrman's lighted art project on the "Flat Iron Building" in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A sculpture artist labored through intermittent rain on Wednesday to install his project designed to enhance the “honking tunnel” area.
Access to the one-way traffic tunnel was blocked all day as Clay Mohrman, owner of Clay Mohr Lighting in Burlington, worked from a scissor left rented from All Around Rental to mount his art exhibit on the wall of the “Flat Iron Building” on the west side of the tunnel. Mohrman arrived at about 8:30 a.m. in the pouring rain. Assisted by Henry Cammack, of Burlington, the installation lasted throughout the day despite periods of rain.
Mohrman said the weather made for a pretty dismal start of the day, but by day’s end when the installation was complete, things were looking much brighter, literally.
His design is an array of seven circular pieces, each a different size and each with a varying number of rings. Within each piece is a globe light bulb, sized according to the diameter of the piece. While an electric source still needs to be mounted to the wall for the power to illuminate the art, Mohrman used a generator to provide some temporary power.
He liked what he saw when he connected the plugs and the bulbs glowed. Mohrman raised his hands in a moment of triumph at about 5:30 p.m.; months of work were finished with a successful installation.
“There were all these little details I was stressing out about,” he said.
Mohrman was chosen among three finalists after pitching his plan for the art installation in March. During the pitch, he told an assembly of people gathered at the Welcome Center that his vision was inspired by the word “honking.” He encouraged his audience to picture a truck driving by and the truck’s horn honking with the resulting sounds creating the Doppler Effect.
The tunnel next to Morhman’s project is an underpass that allows for rail traffic to pass on the top. The passageway links traffic from Bay Street and the area along the Passumpsic River with the Depot Square area of downtown St. Johnsbury. The roadway within the tunnel is only large enough for one vehicle at a time, which required motorists arriving at either end to honk their vehicle horns as a warning, giving the tunnel its name.
As part of the town’s efforts to draw users of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which ends near the intersection of Bay Street and South Main Street, to the downtown, the decision was made in 2019 to increase safety through the tunnel by making it one-way traffic only toward the downtown. A warning honk is no longer necessary but the name “honking tunnel” is still used.
Morhrman secured a $10,000 grant to create the project through the management of Catamount Arts. Andrea Otto, Catamount Arts Community Liaison and project coordinator, checked in Morhman throughout the day on Wednesday and arrived just after the bulbs were illuminated. She and Mohrman shared a celebratory hug.
“I think it’s really beautiful,” said Otto.
She said in an earlier interview that the sculpture addresses a consistent critique of the tunnel area that Catamount heard as it began the art installation effort. “Dark, gloomy, creepy” were words used by multiple people.
Mohrman’s bright idea for the new installation brought to completion on Wednesday is a light at the end of the tunnel.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.