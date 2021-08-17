Lighting Strike Sparks Blaze At Newark Retreat Chapel

A lighting strike sparked a fire on top of the chapel building at the Mary Theotokos Monastic Center at 572 Route 5A in Newark early Saturday morning.
But the Newark Fire Department and several mutual aid units from surrounding communities were able to stop the blaze before it grew out of control. No injuries were reported.
“There were some flames coming out of the roof and smoke coming out of the eave,” said Newark Fire Chief Lilly Young. “It was pretty much right where the lighting strike happened.”
Three people were checked by Lyndon Rescue at the scene for possible smoke inhalation and cleared by EMS staff.
There are multiple structures at the complex including the chapel building - which also includes two apartments.
“There was one occupant in the building and people in the other residence got her out really quickly,” said Chief Young.
Firefighters were able to limit the level of damage to the building.
“It was all pretty much focused right where the lighting strike happened and directly below that,” said Chief Young. “We did have to cut out some walls and stuff just to get all the fire out of the walls but it was minimal damage and we used very little water - so very little water damage as well.”
The lighting strike also hit the building’s fire alarm system so Newark firefighters supplied residents with CO2 detectors and smoke alarms before clearing the scene.
Firefighters were dispatched just after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Mutual aid units from the West Burke Fire Department, East Burke Volunteer Fire Brigade, Lyndonville Fire Department and the Sutton Fire Department also responded.
According to its website, the Mary Theotokos Monastic Retreat Center is a Catholic retreat center in the Byzantine Tradition. It was founded in the early 1980s by Fr. Stephen Von Faur. Von Faur was a bi-ritual priest in both the Roman and Byzantine Catholic Rites.
