BATH, NH — Firefighters from 11 departments contained a three-alarm fire caused by a lightning strike.
The Grafton County Sheriffs Office got a 911 call reporting heavy smoke and fire at 85 Lisbon Rd. (Route 302) at 6:30 a.m. Both occupants of the home made it out safely.
Bath Fire crews arrived at the two-story, 120-year-old wooden structure to find fire in the crawlspace underneath the kitchen.
Eventually firefighters from Haverhill, Haverhill Corner, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Monroe, Newbury, Sugar Hill, Wells River and Woodsville were summoned in to assist.
“It was a very concerted effort,” said Bath Fire Chief Donald Bowman.
Outside the home, firefighters coped with heavy rains. Inside, they chased the fire through an old building with plaster lath walls, thick wooden floors, heavy timbers, and plenty of nooks and crannies.
At one point the fire threatened to spread to the second floor, but it was contained.
“The guys had to open walls and floors. They did a phenomenal job chasing the fire down, isolating it, and extinguishing it,” Bowman said. “It was a concerted effort. We didn’t just open up holes willy nilly.
He applauded the firefighters for their effort.
“When I first arrived on scene, we had thunder and lightning and torrential rains. Everyone was soaking wet in the first five minutes. It was a constant downpour for the first hour,” Bowman said. “But the guys ignored the conditions and went after the root of the fire. They were really focused on that.”
Firefighters cleared the scene at around noon.
The home will require renovation, but the majority of the structure was saved.
The occupants of the home, a husband and wife, are temporarily displaced and receiving help from the American Red Cross of Northern New England.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.
