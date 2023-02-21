Carol Krochak (with hummingbird lantern) and Mark Kilburn (with elephant lantern) take part in the second annual Lantern and Light Festival at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (File Photo)
Carol Krochak (with hummingbird lantern) and Mark Kilburn (with elephant lantern) take part in the second annual Lantern and Light Festival at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (File Photo)
LYNDON — Lights On In Lyndon takes place on Thursday evening.
The event — a mid-winter festival of ice, light, music, food and community — will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., snow or no snow.
“It’s a great way to be in community with your community, supporting our community,” said municipal Planning Director Nicole Gratton.
At the heart of the celebration is the 5th Annual Lantern Celebration at Bandstand Park featuring a lantern and light display, food trucks from Vermont Foodie Wagon and Kingdom Kreperie, and live music by SHEBANG!
Those wanting to warm up can walk 150 feet to the nearby Cobleigh Library for free hot cocoa and kids winter crafts.
There will be a lantern stroll on Depot Street at around 7 p.m. to support downtown businesses that will remain open and have specials, giveaways, games, and raffles.
Participating businesses include Lead & Tackle, House of Pizza, Pure Envy Salon, Downtown Revivalist, Essentially Vermont Spa, Rock Steady Boxing, Neighbors in Action, The Freighthouse, R&R Trading, Full Belly Deli, Mickey’s Salon, Green Mountain Books, Mosaic, and the former Grindstone Cafe.
“This year we wanted to highlight not only the Bandstand Park with lanterns but the Downtown offerings as well. The effort is to have businesses open late and LIGHTED with one-night-only raffles, projects, and offerings for community members to experience,” said event co-organizer Martha Elmes.
“All of the business owners and the Cobleigh Library staff are eager to work together to make a more vibrant and fun downtown. We see this Thursday night’s “Lights on in Lyndon” as a start through ReVamp the Ville, the Satellite Gallery, and the Lyndonville Chamber. We plan to continue our coordinated community projects as we move forward. Working together for the enrichment of activities and ideas is key to our future.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.