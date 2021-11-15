ST. JOHNSBURY — Traffic control where Railroad Street intersects with Concord Avenue is lights out.
The traffic light centrally suspended above Railroad Street, signaling stop, go and caution for motorists on Railroad Street, Concord Avenue and Main Street at the bottom of Sand Hill broke on Sunday.
While the lights are out, St. Johnsbury Police want motorists to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the light is repaired. Caution cones are in place to alert motorists as they reach the intersection.
Many motorists approaching the intersection on Railroad Street from either direction Monday afternoon did not sense the need to stop and rolled through the intersection without braking, forcing motorists from Concord Avenue and Sand Hill to wait for a break in Railroad Street traffic.
CFW Electric, in Danville, which maintains the traffic lights in town, assessed the damaged traffic light unit on Monday and determined a replacement is necessary. It appears, said Brad Fontaine of CFW, that the unit just fell apart. He said it is extremely weathered.
Fontaine said finding a replacement unit may prove to be a challenge. He said he called a company that deals in traffic light components, and an easy solution was not obvious.
“The company I talked to did some serious head-scratching,” said Fontaine.
The search is on for a traffic light unit, and Fontaine was not optimistic that a fix was likely today. He said the traffic light unit predates an Agency of Transportation decision to require a larger traffic light fixture. Fontaine said to introduce the new standard size would mean the light would hang too low and be more susceptible to getting struck by traffic.
He said if a replacement can’t be found it would mean a more substantial intersection project would be necessary to get the lights back up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.