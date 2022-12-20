ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Light Up St. J holiday light display competition is underway, and judges will soon be touring the town in search of the winning entries.
It’s a Christmastime event organized by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce/Discover St. Johnsbury. This is the second year the Chamber has organized the event. The contest celebrates the holiday decorations that brighten neighborhoods and storefronts. Entries are received in two categories: residential and business.
Gillian Sewake, director of St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, has been gathering contest entries and will continue to take them through midnight on Friday when the submission deadline is reached.
Judges will then take the entries of both residences and businesses, check them out during the week following Christmas Day, and make decisions on first and second place in each category. The judges are members of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club.
“Make sure your display stays up through the final week of December so that the judges have a chance to view it in all its glory,” contest details note.
To enter the contest, go to the Light up St. Johnsbury Facebook page and click on a link to an entry form.
“We want to see St. Johnsbury lit up and sparkling!” notes information provided by Sewake. “Show us your best holiday light displays all around town. #lightupstj”
Prizes of $100 cash for first place and $50 cash for second will be awarded in the residential and business categories. A “generous community member” donated the prize money, notes contest details.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 30.
Last year’s winners were (first prize) Melissa Maney for her Summer Street display and (second prize) Laura Wayne for how well she brightened her home on Green Street. In the business category, Moose River Lake and Lodge won first place, and second prize went to Dunkin Donuts.
Sewake said she’s happy to have the Chamber take the lead in promoting holiday lights in town.
“Giving people reasons to celebrate their neighbors and their creativity is worthwhile,” she said.
