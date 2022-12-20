ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Light Up St. J holiday light display competition is underway, and judges will soon be touring the town in search of the winning entries.

It’s a Christmastime event organized by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce/Discover St. Johnsbury. This is the second year the Chamber has organized the event. The contest celebrates the holiday decorations that brighten neighborhoods and storefronts. Entries are received in two categories: residential and business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments