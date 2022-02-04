Liquor Commission Brings COVID Test Kits To Market

Through another public health partnership between the state and the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, thousands of rapid home COVID-19 test kits are bound for the North Country.
On Friday, the office of Gov. Chris Sununu and the NHLC announced the delivery of more than 500,000 test kits for sale at all 67 of the state’s liquor and wine outlets.
“NHLC has been working in collaboration with the state throughout the pandemic,” E.J. Powers, spokesman for the liquor commission, said Friday afternoon.
Inventory is regularly being updated as product arrives and is sold, he said.
The current inventory is 7,290 kits for the Littleton outlet on Meadow Street, 4,320 for Lancaster, 4,319 for Woodsville, and 4,320 for Colebrook. The outlets that were in Whitefield and Northumberland have since closed.
The kits, costing $11.29 each, while supplies last, are arriving after Sununu and the five-member New Hampshire Executive Council last week agreed to provide greater public access to the home test kits, and after Sununu asked the liquor commission to make the tests available through its retail stores and extensive distribution network.
Tests can also be purchased through the NHLC website.
There is a significant number in stock, said Powers.
As additional kits are purchased by the state, the commission will restock its outlets.
There is no age requirement for purchase and those buying them can have as many as they want.
In a statement, Sununu said, “Since the start of this pandemic, we have been identifying gaps to meet needs to stay ahead of the pandemic. We broke down barriers that other states are facing and quickly procured these at-home tests that we plan to pass along to our citizens at cost. Easy access to at-home tests is one of the most important tools we have at limiting the spread of COVID and I would like to thank all who made this effort a reality.”
In a statement, NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica said, “NHLC is proud to serve the people of New Hampshire. I would like to especially thank our marketing, merchandising, warehousing and store operations teams for immediately springing to action and ensuring these products reached our customers.”
In 2020, for a prior effort, the NHLC supported the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Army National Guard by helping to transport PPE (personal protective equipment) for first responders and front-line workers, said Powers.
“In addition, Gov. Sununu and the Department of Safety requested support and partnership from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission for the distribution and sale of face masks, which are still for sale at all New Hampshire liquor and wine outlets,” he said.
As of Friday evening, Littleton and Haverhill had 36 active COVID cases each, Lancaster 26, Whitefield 18, Lisbon 16, Colebrook 12, Bethlehem 10, Franconia and Northumberland nine, and Bath and Lyman five.
Most towns are lower than the jump two months ago, which saw Littleton in the mid-70s.
“The incidence is dropping, just like it is around the country,” Littleton health officer Milton Bratz said Friday evening. “Our numbers are down.”
As the health officer, Bratz will consult with Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen to determine if masks will be required at Littleton’s March 8 town meeting ballot vote in the Department of Public Works garage.
For the March vote, there will be a vehicle parked outside that will give a place to vote for those who don’t want to enter the garage.
There won’t be a mask mandate at Littleton’s town deliberative session at Littleton High School on Tuesday, Feb. 8, because the building is a school operation and the school district does not have mask mandate, he said.
The current dominant virus strain is Omicron, which is more contagious, but overall carries less severe symptoms, though hospitals locally and nationally have said higher case numbers have still meant a higher number of hospitalizations at their facilities, which have felt the burden.
“People are still in the throes of getting it,” said Bratz. “Overall, things are just lightening up a bit, but the problem is they are not lightening up that much. The youngest kids haven’t been able to get their shots yet, but they will be. There was a bit of spike and now a drop, and it’s doing that throughout the country. Hopefully, there won’t come another variant that is very contagious like this one.”
