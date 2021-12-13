Liquor Commission Grants License To Young’s General Store

After an extensive application process, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has granted a store license to Daniel Marcinik, who in April assumed the ownership of Young’s General Store in Pittsburg.
In August, the NHLC issued a Request for Application (RFA) to identify an eligible candidate to assume the existing agency liquor store sales agent license in Pittsburg.
Marcinik, NHLC representatives said in a press release, was the highest-scored applicant and was selected as the new license holder for the agency liquor store, making Young’s General Store one of three agency liquor stores currently in New Hampshire.
Agency stores are liquor outlets not owned or operated by NHLC, but are licensed by NHLC to sell packaged liquor for off-premise consumption in select areas of the state.
“We are pleased to announce that NHLC has selected Daniel Marcinik as the new agency store license holder for Young’s General Store in Pittsburg,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Young’s General Store has a longstanding partnership with NHLC as an agency liquor store, and we anticipate continued success working with Daniel. The NHLC is committed to reaching customers in all corners of the state and Young’s General Store plays a critical role in providing access to an expansive selection of products with convenience and ease, especially for our consumers and visitors to the northern-most part of our state.”
Young’s General Store has been serving the community as an agency store since 1955.
The store was previously owned by Mary Young and Leavitt Young.
The NHLC operates 67 liquor and wine outlets throughout the Granite State, providing more than 12 million annual customers with the widest selection of name brand wines and spirits with no taxes and, said the commission, great prices.
Since the first outlet opened in 1934, more than $4 billion in net profits has been raised to fund programs including education, health and social services, transportation, natural resource protection, addiction treatment and prevention programs.
NHLC contributed nearly $176.6 million in support of these programs in fiscal year 2021.
