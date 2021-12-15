A Waterford woman has been accused of stealing more than $200,000 from her employer.
Lisa Goodell, 52, has been cited into Caledonia Superior Court next month on a charge of embezzlement.
According to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police on Wednesday, the investigation began on Sept. 27 after troopers received a report of missing money from Goodell’s former St. Johnsbury employer - “MCB Leasing” and “Classic Designs by Matthew Burak.”
Goodell was employed as the bookkeeper and “managing consultant” by the companies from 2018 to 2021.
“It was later discovered that unauthorized funds, in excess of $200,000, had been misallocated to Goodell through various channels,” reads the press release from the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Goodell, who is being represented by St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh, was cited by police following the completion of the investigation on Wednesday. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Court for arraignment on the charge at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022.
Goodell is the wife of retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.
In September, the Goodell’s son, Kyle Goodell, 23, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony by helping alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, beat his brother, Matthew Goodell, 26, at the brothers’ home in Barnet.
According to court documents, Matthew Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window after suffering multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Walter Goodell served in the Vermont State Police for 28 years before retiring in 2016 as commander of the VSP Field Force Division which includes all uniformed state troopers in Vermont.
