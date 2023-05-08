Lisbon Advances $5.1 Million Drinking Water Project

After a half-decade in the works, voter approval in March and several loans and grants, the town of Lisbon is advancing a multi-year $5.1 million drinking water project for more than 400 businesses and homes.
“We’re trying to get a new well out of that and replace some of our old lines,” said Lisbon Board of Selectman Chairman Scott Champagne. “I don’t think we have any lead in them, but they’re old lines and we have issues with breakage in the wintertime because of the frost.”
Voters gave the green light to Article 3, which needed a 60-percent super-majority to pass and asked to see if the town would raise $5.086 million for water system improvements and authorize up to $3.268 million in bonds.
The balance of $1.818 million would come from grants. A portion of the loan qualifying for principal forgiveness totals $1.053 million.
In total, the project will be funded with a 30-year U.S. Department of Agriculture loan of $2.215 million at 1.375 percent interest, a USDA grant of $1.121 million, a New Hampshire Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund grant of $576,000, a New Hampshire Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan of $468,000 with 30 percent loan forgiveness, a DWSRF loan of $585,000 with 100 percent loan forgiveness, $117,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding received by the town, and a $4,000 town share.
A large project component will be a larger chemical feed building with a green sand filter system.
“The water aquifer that we have now, where our current wells are, is high in iron and manganese,” said Champagne. “We’re trying to pull that out, and the state, luckily for us, has pushed back from the levels of iron and manganese that they recently had set. For a couple of years, we would have been slightly above that level. But this filtration system will take care of that.”
As the town nears paying off an old loan, it will move into the drinking water loan, and the cost to service the new loan will be about the same, said Champagne.
While USDA money was available two years ago for the project, the town was encouraged by the state drinking water fund to apply for more available money to expand the scope of the project and complete additional infrastructure replacements.
The town previously began the project when it was informed by the state that the allowable manganese level would be dropping and Lisbon would be above the level and out of compliance.
“So when you start adding that stuff in, there’s more engineering and it’s a bigger chem-feed building that we need in order to house the sand filter,” said Champagne. “We said we might as well do it now while were re-doing the building.”
The town is working with the Littleton-based Horizons Engineering for what will be a three-year project to complete everything.
A few weeks ago, Champagne met with Jon Warzocha, of Horizons, at Lisbon’s well field to look at another area to drill, and he learned a lot of about chemistry, water flows, chemical injections, and the proper iron and manganese mixes.
“It’s more than just putting it through the green sand filter,” said Champagne. “These guys seem to be on top of it, and they will set up one of those filters down there and push water through it to see what comes out on the other side and determine what we need to do before it’s actually built.”
There are some 420 connections throughout town, both businesses and homes.
