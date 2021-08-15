Lisbon Area Historical Society Purchases New Home

LISBON, N.H. — The Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) has purchased the former Lisbon Congregational Parish House located at 9 Depot St. and the abutting gravel parking lot at the corner of Central and Atwood streets.
The former parish house will be used for LAHS headquarters and its public museum. The Tudor-Revival style brick house is a local landmark overlooking the village. It was designed by Lisbon-born Architect Chase Roy Whitcher, and was built in 1915 by Lisbon architect and contractor Sylvanus D. Morgan as a companion to the Lisbon Congregational Church (now The Shared Ministry’s Brick Church) on South Main Street.
In 1952 the parish house was sold by the Lisbon Congregational Church to the Assembly of God, which sold it in 1974 for use as a private residence. In 1984, the property was sold again to The White Mountain Footwear Group (aka Connors Footwear) for use as a business office for its shoe factory next door. Manufacturing stopped at the factory in 1995, but the company continued using the office to operate its overseas shoe manufacturing facilities, its warehouse and distribution facility in Bethlehem, N.H., and its offices in Norwood, Mass. and Dongguan, China.
Private donations raised by LAHS funded the purchase of the parish house building and parking lot, and LAHS will begin a capital campaign seeking private donations and grants to raise the funds needed to make the building handicap-accessible and address cosmetic improvements through two phases. Phase I includes a handicap-accessible entrance ramp and restrooms, as well as painting and flooring. Phase II includes a lift for handicap-access to the finished basement and painting.
“Fortunately, past owners have taken very good care of the building, and it retains its historic integrity,” stated LAHS president Dorothy Wiggins. “According to the architect retained by LAHS, Frank J. Barrett Jr. of Barrett Architecture, Greensboro Bend, the building is in good condition, largely unaltered from its original masterful design and ideally suited for its new task as a museum devoted to regional history.” LAHS is in the process of applying to have the building added to the N.H State Register of Historic Places, she added.
In 2012, LAHS moved its collection from its original dedicated space in the basement of the Lisbon Public Library to rented space in the Parker Block on Lisbon’s South Main Street.
In 2019, Lisbon voters approved a warrant article to allow LAHS to build a new museum on town-owned property beside the restored Railroad Station and Museum on Central Street. Finding out about the availability of the historic parish house property, LAHS jumped at the chance to purchase the property instead of building something much smaller on land it wouldn’t own, Wiggins said. The parish house abuts the restored railroad station and is located along the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail.
“We are very grateful to Greg Connors, Roger Gingue and The White Mountain Footwear Group for all their help over the last five months in making this a successful transaction,” Wiggins added. “The historical society owning this specific property makes for a perfect marriage and is very meaningful for so many reasons as we continue our important mission to preserve and share local history.”
For more information, go to lisbonareahistory.org.
