The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announce that the State Historical Resources Council added six properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. Among them is the Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House.
Built in 1914-1915, the building reflects the prosperity of the community at a time when it experienced booms in manufacturing and population. A gift of businessman and philanthropist, Herbert Bigelow Moulton, and designed by Lisbon native, Chase Roy Whitcher, the Tudor Revival building’s primarily brick exterior is trimmed with precast concrete features that simulate stone.
New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources, the State Historic Preservation Office, was established in 1974 and is part of the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. NHDHR’s mission is to preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s irreplaceable historic resources through programs and services that provide education, stewardship and protection. For more information, visit us online at nh.gov/nhdhr or by calling (603) 271-3483.
