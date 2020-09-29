Lisbon: COVID Concern Cancels Soccer Matches

Lisbon beats Woodsville, 2-0, in a boys' soccer match in Woodsville on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Canceled by COVID.

Lisbon Regional called off boys and girls varsity soccer matches on Monday because three LRHS students were exposed to a confirmed COVID case, said SAU 35 superintendent Tari Thomas in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

