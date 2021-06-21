Lisbon:DCI Furniture Awarded Grants For New Biomass Boiler

After some uncertainty a few years ago about it remaining in Lisbon, DCI Furniture, one of the area’s larger employers, has been awarded three grants for a renewable energy steam boiler system.
On Monday, DCI owner Henry Kober said the system will reduce pollution and also help the local economy by creating more of a demand for wood chips.
Last week, the New Hampshire Executive Council approved a $500,000 grant from the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission’s Renewable Energy Fund to install a wood residue-fueled steam boiler plant that will provide 100 percent of DCI’s thermal energy needs in the form of process heat to kilns to dry firewood and lumber and provide space heating to the facility on South Main Street.
“To me, that means Henry is staying and he’s committed,” said District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
For the total $2.863 million project, Kober also received two other grants, one from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) and the other from the U.S. Forest Service.
“It’s a project that I think has a lot of utility for the area, and it’s a biomass boiler so it’s a renewable energy project,” said Kober.
He said he’s hopeful that the system, which will also provide energy cost savings to DCI, will be in place before the grant deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.
“The issue with the boiler that we have is it’s 40 years old and we are really happy to be able to replace it with a more efficient boiler,” he said. “Environmentally, it comes with a pollution control device that takes out most of the particulates from the air.”
It’s also capable of burning whole tree chips, the green chips, and that will help the local economy because there currently isn’t a lot of demand for whole tree chips, said Kober.
“This is a plus for the local economy,” he said. “We will still use the wood waste from our furniture operation, and our wood waste will provide about 50 percent of the fuel.”
The annual energy generation of 29,275 million British Thermal Units will displace what has been some 381,2000 gallons of propane and about 850,000-kilowatt hours of electricity that have been used at the DCI plant.
The system, which reduces the amount of greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter emissions compared to fuel oil, is also expected to reduce about 2,358 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
The purpose of the PUC’s Renewable Energy Fund is to support thermal and electrical renewable energy initiatives.
DCI’s grant award was one of four renewable energy projects approved by the PUC, whose commissioners in the latest round of grant funding approved a total of $1.163 million in grants, including a $160,000 award for Great River Hydro, owner of the Moore hydroelectric station and dam in Littleton, for the purpose of building and operating an additional 4.6 megawatts of hydro-power.
At DCI in late 2015, Kober and the Grafton County Economic Development Council restructured an agreement regarding a loan that DCI had taken out several years before from the council.
The revised agreement allowed DCI, which at that time had employed about 150 area residents, to remain in the North Country instead of relocating elsewhere.
In early 2016, Kenney said DCI is important to the region and pumps about $5 million a year into the local economy.
Midway through 2021, Kober said DCI, like other area businesses, is having trouble finding enough employees, but it is holding its own.
“Business is picking up,” he said.
For future operations with the new boiler system, Kober said DCI will be looking at opportunities to dry more wood.
“The boiler is a little larger and we should be able to leverage that,” he said. “We are excited about the project and honored that we were able to get the grants.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.