Lisbon:DCI Furniture Awarded Grants For New Biomass Boiler

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.