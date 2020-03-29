LISBON — Since learning went virtual forcing students and teachers to interact over devices instead of in-person, the newspaper has been checking in with instructors and pupils across the region to see how it’s going: from Lisbon Regional School, high schooler Peyton Clark and her English teacher Carlene Gadpaee offered to share with readers.

Peyton, a junior, said she is taking both high school classes and Running Start classes at Lisbon Regional this year, and is an Honor Roll student who achieves a 3.6 or higher GPA each semester. She said one of the courses she is enrolled in this term is a health science vocational class at Littleton High School, which is the first block every school day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments