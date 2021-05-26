Lisbon High School announced the top seniors for the Class of 2021. Aiden Jesseman is valedictorian. Rachel Elizabeth Strout is salutatorian. Grace Ellen Mahoney achieved third honors, followed by Moriah Jellison with fourth honors.
Aiden is the daughter of Richard and Kelly Jesseman of Landaff, N.H. She has invested her time into many school groups and community activities while maintaining her academic success throughout her time at Lisbon Regional School.
In the fall, Aiden will be attending the University of New England studying Medical Biology/Pre-Medicine (3+4 DO). This means she will complete three years of undergraduate and then attend the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine where she will earn a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. She hopes to eventually become an oncologist serving the communities of northern New Hampshire. Motivation and inspiration for her aspired career stem from the number of lives affected by cancer close to home. She feels a need to help families who are struggling – she wants to give them hope.
During her junior and senior year at Lisbon, Aiden accumulated over 30 dual-enrollment credits through White Mountains Community College.
Aiden has been involved in numerous clubs, sports teams, and community service events. She has played varsity soccer and basketball all four years of high school and joined the varsity softball team for her senior year. In addition to sports, Aiden has participated in a number of clubs; National Honor Society, Panther Adventure Wilderness Society, Yearbook Club, Student Council, High School Leadership, and Academic Team. She is the current president of National Honor Society, class president, and is vice president of Student Council. She recently took on the task of achieving her Licensed Nursing Assistant certificate by completing 60 hours of clinical experience in the month of April.
Rachel Strout is the daughter of Steven and Colleen Strout and sister of Andrew Strout. She is a well-rounded, hard-working, and passionate student, being involved with sports, music, mentor programs, and other clubs. She volunteers in her spare time and has had a job throughout high school as well.
Rachel plans on attending Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H. in the fall 2021. She plans on majoring in Early Childhood Education and pursuing a career as a teacher. She was inspired to be a teacher by her 4th grade teacher Melinda Blaisdell who helped her make plans to achieve her goals. She wants to make a difference in her students’ lives.
Rachel has taken many Running Start/dual credit classes so she will graduate with over 30 college credits. She will be a NH Scholar because of the classes she has taken. She took CTE classes in Littleton, taking the Careers in Education classes. She also babysits on the weekends when she is not working at The Party Store in Woodsville and fulfills and exceeds volunteer requirements by working with children, either mentoring softball players or mentoring 4th graders. She was a volunteer for the Woodsville/Wells River 4th of July Committee for 10 years, beginning as a small child.
Rachel has many extra-curriculars to add to resume, as well as her high-achieving academics and GPA of 3.88. She managed the VB Soccer Team for 4 years, the MS Boys’ Basketball team for 2 years, and the VB Basketball team for 3 years. She was the pitcher for the VG Softball team for 4 years, as well as a first and second-baseman. She was part of PAWS, an outdoor adventure group, for three years, and Academic Team for 3 years. She volunteers at the food pantry in Woodsville once a month, and would volunteer and practice softball at the Haverhill Winter Softball Clinic every Sunday during the winter. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Grace Mahoney is the daughter of Monica and David Laleme of Lisbon. She pushes herself academically and has stayed involved in many extracurricular activities throughout her high school career. Along with being an exemplary student, Grace has also worked a part time job since her freshman year of high school.
As a person who values being involved in the school community and activities, Grace has been a part of a few clubs and groups throughout her high school career, including Yearbook, Student Council (Secretary), Leadership, and National Honor Society (Secretary). She has also been the secretary of her class from her freshman year to her senior year. Grace has volunteered her time to take the role as manager of the varsity girls basketball team, and the varsity softball team.
Grace has been able to take dual credit classes through White Mountains Community College, as well as a few online dual credit courses. This has gained her nearly 30 college credits by the end of her senior year. This has given her the opportunity to enter college with quite a few credits under her belt.
Grace plans to pursue a degree in business through Southern New Hampshire University Online. She is choosing to study business as she is interested in developing her own small business even further, and feels as though an education in a business related field will help her do so. She currently has her own small business online where she sells handmade jewelry. She one day hopes to only have to work for herself. In the meantime, she will continue to work part-time and run her business while she is getting her degree online.
Moriah Jellison is the daughter of Greg and Jessica Jellison, of Bath, New Hampshire. She is a well-rounded student and has shown this through the many clubs and activities she has participated in, in addition to her rigorous academic schedule.
Moriah plans to attend Colby-Sawyer College next fall. She will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Moriah has chosen this career path because of her appreciation for all of the hard work and compassion shown in the medical field, especially in recent times.
In addition to her required classes, Moriah has been able to take Running Start classes through the Community College system of New Hampshire. This has given her many college credits before she even goes to college. Moriah has been able to handle the workload of these classes as well as manage her busy schedule with clubs, athletics, and other extra curriculars.
Moriah has been a part of the varsity basketball, softball, and soccer teams in her high school career. On top of sports, Moriah has taken part in many clubs including Academic Team, PAWS (Panther Adventure Wilderness Society), leadership, and the Lisbon chapter of National Honor Society. Moriah is also the president of the Student Council and Lisbon Regional high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.