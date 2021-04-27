A Lisbon man faces decades in federal prison after being arrested by the FBI for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.
Dennis Michael Bousquet, 31, formerly of Lyndonville, was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury in Concord on one count of production of child pornographic images and one count of distribution of child pornography.
The indictments follow his arrest on March 31, a day after prosecutors said he took sexually explicit photographs of a pre-pubescent female and sent them through an online chat group to what turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
Assisting the FBI in the investigation was New Hampshire State Police.
“It happened pretty fast and we were very happy they were able to come up here and take care of it,” Lisbon Police Chief Benjamin Bailey said Tuesday. “It was excellent team work and a good coordinated effort … Any type of crime is a big deal, but that type of crime, preying on the innocence of children, is difficult for everyone in the community to digest.”
On March 3, an undercover FBI task force officer was conducting an investigation into the online Kik platform in an attempt to identify users who were using the platform to exchange child pornography, FBI Special Agent Tarah Rankins wrote in the affidavit for Bousquet’s arrest filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.
Kik can be downloaded on an Android or iOS device, allowing users to chat with others one-on-one and in groups, as well as share photographs and videos.
The undercover agent investigating the group, which had been using the platform to meet, discuss and exchange original images of child pornography and provide links to images and videos, identified an individual with the Kik profile name of “lesttat123,” which Rankins said turned out to be Bousquet.
During the course of chats between March 3 and March 15, Bousquet allegedly sent the undercover agent clothed photographs of the victim and made comments about what he does to her and would like to do to her.
On the morning of March 30, the agent initiated a private chat with Bousquet, and at that point Bousquet sent the agent four nude photographs of the victim, wrote Rankins.
From there, Bousquet was quickly identified and the arrest made.
The same day, shortly after the photographs were distributed, the FBI submitted an emergency disclosure form to Kik requesting the subscriber data for the account associated with the name “lesttat123.”
An emergency disclosure form sent to Charter Communications soon turned up an address in Lisbon.
FBI agents then identified the victim on publicly accessible Facebook photographs.
Using the Facebook photographs for identification, the girl appears to be same child in the pornographic images sent from “lesttat123” to the undercover agent on Kik, wrote Rankins.
Agents then tied Bousquet to the Lisbon residence.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 30, a federal search warrant was executed at the Lisbon residence, where agents had arrived shortly before Bousquet returned from work.
Bousquet, who was told at the time he was not under arrest and had no obligation to speak, told agents that “lesttat123” was his Kik user name and that the photographs of the victim taken on the morning of March 30 were by him and that after sharing them he deleted them from his phone, said Rankins.
“Bousquet further admitted to having engaged in similar conduct with an ex-girlfriend’s minor daughter in either 2018 or 2019,” she wrote.
Bousquet, represented by defense attorney Jeffrey Levin, is being detained as his case pends.
A trial date has not been scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.