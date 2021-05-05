Lisbon Man Arrested In Felony Check Forging Case

A Lisbon man who pleaded guilty to an arson fire in Littleton in 2004 has been arrested again by Littleton police, this time on felony charges of defrauding a bank out of nearly $1,400.
Linwood St. Laurent, 49, is charged with a Class B felony count of forging the name of Ronald Day — a man he had worked for and whose Lisbon garage he had lived in — on 14 checks with an overall value of $1,395 that he cashed for himself, with the purpose to defraud Day.
St. Laurent also faces a Class B felony count of theft by deception.
Although Day in 2020 told police he did not want to press criminal charges, Littleton police told him they would go forward because the bank in Littleton was out the money.
After an investigation, St. Laurent was arrested on April 13 and released on personal recognizance bail.
On Feb. 5, 2020, at the Littleton police station, Littleton Police Detective Jillian Myers met with Day; he was made aware by Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank that there were numerous checks forged on his account, dating from November 2019 to February 2020.
Day was told by the bank that St. Laurent was the person who had been forging the checks, Myers wrote in the application for an arrest warrant.
On June 16, Myers and Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers met with St. Laurent in Lisbon about the report of stolen checks.
“I asked St. Laurent if he knew anything about that and he said that he did not, but Day had told him about it,” wrote Myers. “St. Laurent explained that he worked for Day and lived in the upstairs of the garage and Day owned the property and garage.”
St. Laurent told Powers that he did cash the checks because Day had given him permission to and there was some confusion because Day wanted him to pay some of the bills for the property, but wasn’t specific as to which ones.
“St. Laurent said he had spoken to Day and they decided to work things out,” said Myers. “I asked if Day would just give St. Laurent his checkbook and he would write checks out for things which needed to be paid. St. Laurent said Day left all of the business stuff with him, so he started taking care of everything for the business … St. Laurent said he told Day that if he thought things weren’t right or he was paying a company wrong he would work to pay those things back. St. Laurent said on two occasions he wrote checks out to himself and he had already told Day what those were for.”
Powers then asked St. Laurent if Day had given him permission to sign the checks and he said yes.
St. Laurent was then presented with 15 checks written out to him and purportedly signed by Day, even though Day told police he had not signed those checks.
St. Laurent was also told that Littleton police have all the bank records, as well as video footage of him cashing the checks.
“Det. Sgt. Powers asked St. Laurent again if he had permission to write the checks out and he claimed he did for at least four of them, that he could think of,” wrote Myers. “Det. Sgt. Powers told him that still left 11 checks in which he would not have had permission to write and cash … Det. Sgt. Powers and I then went and spoke with Day … I asked Day if he had given permission to St. Laurent to write the checks out and he said, ‘No, you know better than that.’ Day said St. Laurent did not have permission to write any checks out on his account.”
Day said he had already been reimbursed by the bank, whose representatives said they were going to reach out to St. Laurent to get the money back.
St. Laurent told police that he could set up an agreement with the bank on repayment.
“Det. Sgt. Powers asked St. Laurent if he had the means to pay the bank back and he said currently he did not,” wrote Myers. “On July 30, 2020, I spoke with Day. He advised he did not wish to go forward with charges. I advised Day that I would be going forward with this case, as the bank was out $1,395.”
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony charge is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In February 2020, in a separate case, the state reopened the two-decade-old arson case against St. Laurent in its effort to recoup the nearly $50,000 in restitution he is required to pay as part of his sentence for torching his former home on Sampson Road in Littleton.
The case had been reopened for lack of payments, and state Department of Corrections officials told the court that St. Laurent still owes almost all of the restitution amount, but is purposely dodging payments.
In July 2004, Grafton Superior Court issued the order requiring St. Laurent to pay a total of $49,140, to be collected at the New Hampshire DOC.
In July 2004, after confessing to starting the fire, St. Laurent was sentenced at Grafton Superior Court to 1 to 3 years in New Hampshire State Prison on a Class B felony count of arson.
The August 2003 fire gutted his former home at 121 Sampson Rd., drew 35 firefighters from the North Country and St. Johnsbury, and ended up killing two of his cats and injuring a Littleton firefighter, who suffered from heat exhaustion.
According to court records, the case has been reopened numerous times since 2004 for violations of a court order regarding the lack of restitution payments.
On April 15, 2021, a hearing was held at Grafton Superior Court on a violation of a court order. Another court order violation hearing is scheduled for June 16.
In recent years, St. Laurent has been involved in several criminal cases on both sides of the river.
In October 2016, he was arrested in Littleton after police said he menacingly waved a large metal bar and fought against a Littleton police officer trying to arrest him at the now-defunct Teddy Bear Closet gift store, where he had worked.
That incident, said police, originated from a landlord-tenant dispute and led to three Class A misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal threatening.
In October 2017, St. Laurent was cited by St. Johnsbury police, who said he had jumped on the hood of a car being driven on Railroad Street by a Lyndonville woman, who had been leasing retail space to St. Laurent.
In 2002, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening in Littleton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.