A Lisbon man and former resident of Lyndonville faces 17 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

A plea agreement signed by Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, who was arrested by federal agents last year, was entered with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire on Wednesday.

