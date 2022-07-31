A Lisbon man and former resident of Lyndonville faces 17 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of producing and distributing child pornography.
A plea agreement signed by Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, who was arrested by federal agents last year, was entered with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire on Wednesday.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Bousquet has agreed to plead guilty to two counts in the indictment (one for production and one for distribution) that charge him with coercing a pre-pubescent girl to pose for sexually explicit photographs at the residence he lived at in Lisbon.
Bousquet then sent the distributed images through an online chat group called Kik and sent them to an undercover agent for the FBI who had several online chats with Bousquet before his arrest in March 2021.
Federal agents had been monitoring Kik to identify users who were employing the platform to exchange child sexual abuse images.
Federal court documents detail lewd comments he made about the girl.
Bousquet’s identity became known after agents traced his Kik user profile and IP address to his residence in Lisbon.
The victim was identified through publicly accessible Facebook photographs.
Bousquet was arrested on March 30, 2021, after a federal search warrant was executed at the residence, where agents observed “distinctive objects and home furnishings that were depicted in the images of the victim …”
During a voluntary interview, federal prosecutors said Bousquet admitted he had used the Kik username that distributed the images.
“During the course of a subsequent polygraph examination, Bousquet admitted to having engaged in similar conduct with an ex-girlfriend’s minor daughter in either 2018 or 2019,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland wrote in the 16-page plea agreement.
The recommendation to the court of 17 1/2 years to serve comes after an agreement between U.S. attorneys and Bousquet and his public defender, Jeffrey Levin.
The court will decide the ultimate sentence, and the agreement states that U.S. attorneys will not oppose an appropriate reduction based on Bousquet’s prompt recognition and acceptance of personal responsibility for the offense.
Under federal law, distributing child pornography carries a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and no more than 20 years.
Production of sexual abuse images carries a prison term of not less than 15 years and not more than 30.
The term of supervised release is a minimum of five years and up to life.
