Lisbon Man Sentenced To 17 1/2 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn

CONCORD – Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, of Lisbon, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release for the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Bousquet was observed by an undercover FBI agent in an online chat group devoted to child exploitation, including the exchange of child sexual abuse material.
During a chat with the undercover agent, Bousquet sent several sexually explicit images of a prepubescent child.
Upon receiving these images, the FBI submitted an emergency legal process to obtain subscriber information related to the target account.
A review of this information and the associated IP address logs led federal agents to Bousquet’s residence.
During the execution of a federal search warrant, Bousquet admitted to taking the images and disseminating them online. Bousquet further admitted to having engaged in similar conduct with another child several years ago.
“Protecting children from sexual predators is a paramount priority for this office and for our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to ferret out such predatory actions,” said Jane Young, U.S. attorney for the district of New Hampshire. “The sentence imposed on the defendant demonstrates the grievousness of his criminal conduct. Those who engage in such depraved actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.
“Dennis Bousquet’s actions were atrocious and what he subjected his young victims to will likely have untold ramifications for years,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division. “Today’s sentence ensures he will not be able to subject another child to sexual abuse and exploitation for quite some time. Make no mistake, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work hard every day to put predators like him who harm children behind bars.”
The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police, the Lisbon Police Department, and the Littleton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey A. Weiland.
