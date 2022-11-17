Lisbon Man Sentenced To 17 1/2 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn

A New Hampshire Deptarment of Safety State Police vehicle. (CONTRIBUTED GEOFF FORESTER, CONCORD MONITOR)

CONCORD – Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, of Lisbon, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release for the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Bousquet was observed by an undercover FBI agent in an online chat group devoted to child exploitation, including the exchange of child sexual abuse material.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments