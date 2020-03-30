Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Skylar Boutin, a native of Lisbon, is now in the U.S. Coast Guard. On Monday, he participated in the massive security escort of the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, into New York City to help take pressure off city hospitals and treat the city's rising number of COVID-19 patients. (Courtesy photo)
The security escort of the USNS Comfort, which docked in New York City on Monday to help treat the city's rising number of coronavirus patients, included Skylar Boutin, a Lisbon native who serves in the Coast Guard aboard the Cutter Shrike, the vessel with the mast seen here in the lead. (Courtesy photo)
The security escort of the USNS Comfort, which docked in New York City on Monday to help treat the city's rising number of coronavirus patients, included Skylar Boutin, a Lisbon native who serves in the Coast Guard aboard the Cutter Shrike, the vessel with the mast seen here in the lead. (Courtesy photo)
On Monday, almost a year to the day after reporting for duty as a U.S. Coast Guard fireman, Skylar Boutin participated in one of the nation’s most vital humanitarian missions in recent memory — escorting the Navy Hospital ship USNS Comfort to dock in New York City.
The arrival of the Comfort, a 1,000-bed floating Navy hospital that docked on the west side of Manhattan, comes at time when New York City has become the epicenter of COVID-19 cases, which in the city make up about a quarter of the current 141,000 cases across the United States.
