On Monday, almost a year to the day after reporting for duty as a U.S. Coast Guard fireman, Skylar Boutin participated in one of the nation’s most vital humanitarian missions in recent memory — escorting the Navy Hospital ship USNS Comfort to dock in New York City.

The arrival of the Comfort, a 1,000-bed floating Navy hospital that docked on the west side of Manhattan, comes at time when New York City has become the epicenter of COVID-19 cases, which in the city make up about a quarter of the current 141,000 cases across the United States.

