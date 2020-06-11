Lisbon:New Police Chief Settles In

LISBON — From wildlife biologist to law enforcement officer, Benjamin Bailey is settling into his new job as the police chief of Lisbon, where one of his goals is to establish a community-oriented approach to policing.
A New Hampshire native and graduate of the University of New Hampshire Durham with a degree in Biology, Bailey, 35, found his path to a police officer while living in Montana.
“While working for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks in Bozeman, Mont. as a chronic wasting disease technician in the fall of 2009, a Fish and Game warden approached myself and a co-worker and asked if we would be interested in becoming game wardens,” he said.
A prerequisite is a degree in Biology.
Bailey had aspirations of studying wildlife in the northern Rocky Mountains, but the financial crisis and recession in 2008 and 2009 created a lack of research jobs and he had to look elsewhere.
“When Sgt. Knarr mentioned being a game warden, I immediately thought of preserving wildlife and working with animals,” said Bailey.
He applied to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy as a pre-service candidate and tested with the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in December 2009 and was accepted into the MLEA class in Helena, Mont.
“I was elated, I can remember exactly where I was when I got the call,” said Bailey.
He would meet with the recruitment staff for Fish Wildlife and Parks when they came to the academy to check in on their new game wardens, and everything seemed to be falling into place, he said.
“At around the halfway point of the academy, I was informed that state agencies were on a hiring freeze,” said Bailey. “I didn’t know what I was going to do.”
He applied to a few agencies and ultimately received employment offers from the city of Helena and the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
“Park County is roughly 2,800 square miles of some of the most beautiful landscape in the country,” said Bailey. “It neighbors Park County, Wyo., which is home to Yellowstone National Park. I was hired by the Park County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2010 as a deputy sheriff. I absolutely loved it. I saw all types of wildlife on a regular basis. Grizzly bears, wolves, black bears, elk, Moose, deer, Pronghorn antelope, more.”
During his career at Park County, he was awarded the State Medal of Merit (a life saving award) and was the reserve force coordinator for the department and also a field training officer, search and rescue incident coordinator, and vehicle fleet maintenance coordinator, as well as the union shop steward.
A native of Hanover, N.H., he said he eventually decided to move back to New Hampshire to be closer to his family so he could spend more time with all of them.
Bailey was hired by the city of Lebanon in May 2019 as a patrol officer.
“I was informed by former [Lisbon Police] Chief Scott Pinson that he had intentions of retiring from the Lisbon Police Department,” said Bailey. “I live in the area and had met him a few times before, but had not given it much thought as I was enjoying my new career in Lebanon.”
But Bailey said he and Pinson had a candid talk about Pinson’s retirement and the future of the Lisbon Police Department.
The Lisbon Board of Selectmen chose Bailey as their new chief, effective April 1.
“I decided to start my career with the town of Lisbon as the chief of police because I believe that I can help make a difference within the community and provide a law enforcement service that the community expects and deserves,” said Bailey.
Among his short-term goals is establishing a community oriented approach with the town.
“I plan on implementing varying methods of community events within the town to continue to grow on our great relationship with its residents,” said Bailey. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the programs I planned on implementing have been put on hold.”
The Lisbon Police Department required some updating because of requirements from the state and federal governments, and some of the requirements meant modifications to the police department itself, he said.
“Our local businesses (DCI, Varney and Smith Lumber Co., The Home Depot) have been amazing and have donated materials to help us achieve our goal of not asking for any taxpayer assistance, and I cannot thank them enough,” said Bailey.
Since becoming police chief, he has also hired a new full-time-certified police officer, Derek Sullivan, to get the department back to full staff.
“He has been a great asset,” said Bailey.
For the future, there have been talks for some time about bringing on school resource officer for Lisbon Regional School, he said.
“I am in full support of a school resource officer and believe that is one of the most important aspects of law enforcement — having and creating a safe place for our children to learn and grow,” said Bailey. “I look forward to speaking with any and all residents about their concerns or general comments reference the position.”
In Montana, he worked with a program that gave juvenile delinquents and at-risk youth 12 weeks of living in the wilderness and learning skills of self-reliance, and said it one of his most gratifying jobs.
In Lisbon, Bailey said he’d like to involve local youth in different initiatives, such as inviting students to vote on the next graphics design of the department’s next cruiser.
“They are our future leaders,” he said. “I think it helps the kids to see we are there for them as much as everyone.”
Another community program he’s looking at is Coffee with a Cop.
Bailey leads a department of three full-time officers and five part-time officers and would like to bump up the part-time ranks to allow more time for trainings and more time for officers to spend with their families.
He also keeps in close contact with Pinson, who retired after five years as police chief.
“I look forward to making a difference within the community and I am excited for the future of our small department,” said Bailey.
