Lisbon Police Chief To Retire

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Lisbon Selectman Arthur Boutin, left, and Lisbon Police Chief Scott Pinson have a chat during Tuesday's annual town elections at Lisbon Regional School. Pinson will be retiring as Lisbon's police chief after six years as chief and 20 years in law enforcement. His last day is March 31. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LISBON — After 20 years of public service, Scott Pinson, Lisbon police chief for six years and a Lisbon police officer for the eight years before that, will be retiring as a full-time police officer and chief.
Pinson, 49, who since May 2014 has led a department with two other full-time officers and a part-time officer staff of five, tendered his resignation several weeks ago. His last day on the job will be March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.