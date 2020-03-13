Lisbon Police Chief To Retire

Lisbon Selectman Arthur Boutin, left, and Lisbon Police Chief Scott Pinson have a chat during Tuesday's annual town elections at Lisbon Regional School. Pinson will be retiring as Lisbon's police chief after six years as chief and 20 years in law enforcement. His last day is March 31. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LISBON — After 20 years of public service, Scott Pinson, Lisbon police chief for six years and a Lisbon police officer for the eight years before that, will be retiring as a full-time police officer and chief.

Pinson, 49, who since May 2014 has led a department with two other full-time officers and a part-time officer staff of five, tendered his resignation several weeks ago. His last day on the job will be March 31.

