Lisbon Regional School announced the Class off 2022 valedictorian, salutatorian and the seniors earning thrid and fourth honors.
The valedictorian is Kendal Clark, the daughter of Owen and Laura Clark of Lisbon. She is president of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and her class. Kendal also is a member of the varsity soccer, basketball, and softball teams. Kendal has received multiple academic and sports awards during high school. Kendal has received the Scholar Athlete Award, is a New Hampshire Scholar, and has been on the honor roll every semester of high school. Kendal also received First Team All State for softball in her junior year. Outside of school, Kendal participates in multiple community service activities. Kendal plans to attend Colby-Sawyer in the fall and major in Nursing.
Lisbon Regional School’s salutatorian is Abigail Mahoney. She is the daughter of Monica and David Laleme of Lisbon and Charlene and Timothy Mahoney of Lakeland, Florida. Abigail has been a member of the band and chorus groups for all four years of high school. She has been a member of CHAT Club for four years and has been the president for the last two years. Abigail has also served as a member of the Student Council for three years. She has been class secretary for all four years of high school and has been on the honor roll for all four years. Abigail plans to work at Walmart and partake in their Guild Education program to go to college at Southern New Hampshire University.
Lisbon Regional School’s third honor goes to Mason Langmaid. He is the son of Audrey Choate of Lisbon. Throughout high school, he has done his best to explore his interests through the different courses available to him, with these interests primarily revolving around many STEM classes. Mason has been a member of the robotics club for all four years of high school. In addition, he has participated in Gamesters Club, varsity soccer, and the academic team during high school. Mason strives for excellence in and out of his classes and has received many academic awards as a result. He has also volunteered within his community through school-sponsored events, and he has spent time helping individual members of the community. After high school, Mason plans to take a year off and work while he explores what his future may hold for him.
Lisbon Regional School’s fourth honor goes to Kiley Hill. She is the daughter of Amy and David Hill of Lisbon. Kiley has been a member of the soccer, basketball, and softball varsity teams for all four years. She is a member of the Student Council, vice president of the National Honor Society, and vice president of her class. She has received many academic awards and sports awards during high school, including the Scholar Athlete Award and the Three Sport Athlete Award. Kiley is a New Hampshire Scholar and has been on the honor roll all four years of her high school career. In addition, she has volunteered her hours helping the community, including assisting at the Blue School and serving as a counselor for Lisbon’s Summer Soccer Camp. Kiley will be attending the University of New Hampshire, where she intends to major in Psychology and to help people in all the ways she can.
