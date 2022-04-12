Lisbon Residents Split On Proposal To Open Town Roads To OHRVs

During a public hearing on Monday, Lisbon residents offered split views on a proposed ordinance that would open town roads to Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles to access the recreational rail-trail that runs from Littleton to Woodsville.
Other than a handful of trails, Lisbon has no trails to speak of, and the ordinance would allow those without direct access to the rail trail to reach it without having to put a machine on a trailer and trailer it over.
Some with concerns about opening roads to OHRVs believe enforcement of speeders and other violators would be difficult, noise and crashes could become an issue, dust and damage on dirt roads would occur, and it could come with additional expenses for the police and highway departments and create a slippery slope of negative impacts.
Those in favor of the ordinance, or agreeable to putting it in place and seeing how it goes, say it will benefit local businesses; Lisbon is not a big tourist area and most riders would be local residents just trying to access to the rail trail, and if any problems result, the ordinance could be rescinded.
Lisbon Board of Selectmen Chairman Scott Champagne said selectmen will not be making any decision on Monday and will take questions and all public input under consideration, and in all likelihood make a decision at the board’s next meeting.
Presenting the proposed ordinance to selectmen were Matthew Champagne and Matthew Culver.
The intent is to allow access to the rail trail on town roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less and give riders access to businesses and to what Lisbon has to offer, said Matthew Champagne.
The idea of an ordinance was explored several years before the COVID-19 pandemic and the OHRV ordinances of other towns were looked at, said Culver.
“We believe that we’ve done the research on this, done everything appropriately, and we hope that it’s successful,” he said. “We’re excited about the opportunity and certainly appreciate the support.”
The town has had discussions with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation about riders crossing Route 302, said Scott Champagne.
Lisbon has several private roads in town and no private roads will be opened to OHRVs, he said.
Matthew Champagne said the intent right now is to open up any town-owned road to machines for access to the rail trail and back to a rider’s residence.
Scott Champagne said some non-residents do come to town and stay at rentals and they could use public roads to access to the rail trail as well.
The riding season set under state law runs from May 23 to the end of October and riding hours are a half-hour before sunset to a half-hour after sunrise, said Matthew Champagne.
Scott Champagne said machines, like motor vehicles, cannot travel above a road’s posted speed limit.
“If police are going by and they have their radar on you, you will be stopped for speeding,” he said.
As for noise, the town of Lisbon also has a separate ordinance that prohibits any unreasonable noise.
One resident said five or so OHRVs traveling together can be loud and asked if the Lisbon Police Department is equipped to handle the kind of ordinance proposed.
When it comes to any motorized vehicle on a town road, its operator is subject not only to any town ordinance, but also to the laws of the state of New Hampshire, said Lisbon Police Chief Ben Bailey.
While Lisbon police officers are very busy and no one yet knows what effects an OHRV ordinance would have, he said there are a number of things that can be done to make it work for everybody.
Matthew Champagne said when the ordinance was presented to selectmen it was with the idea that it be tried for one year.
“If approved, we can come back and talk with people and figure out what worked and what didn’t work and maybe adjust and change things,” he said.
Some noted that selectmen have the authority to put a sunset or time frame on all ordinances.
Bailey said it was suggested that roads be opened on an individual basis depending on desire, versus a blanket opening, and some roads can’t access the rail trail and would serve no purpose for riders other than going down the road.
Expressing concerns about the ordinance was Pearl Lake Road resident, Tom Simpson.
Since the pavement to his segment of road was torn up, Simpson said it’s been difficult for cars, dust has become an issue for those living close to the roads, speed limits are not always obeyed, and walking along the road has been difficult.
He asked that selectmen consider the town’s dirt roads and their conditions.
Scott Champagne said the board is doing that and consulting with Lisbon public works director, Charlie Hampson.
Resident Rosalind Page said, like snowmobilers, 95 percent are respectful, but she is concerned about that 5 percent, or that “small percentage of miscreants,” who don’t follow the rules and riders who might pull donuts in her field because they think it’s fun.
She asked if the police budget would have to be increased to cover for an increase in activity.
Bailey said New Hampshire law allows him to detail officers to certain areas for traffic-related issues, but that would be paid by the town because it’s under a town ordinance.
(And because it would be a town ordinance, New Hampshire Fish and Game, which patrols trails for OHRV enforcement, would not respond to incidents on roads in Lisbon, he said).
Those in favor of an OHRV road ordinance in Lisbon said the town will not become like Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin or other popular OHRV riding locations because Lisbon doesn’t have the machine rentals, which they said can bring in hundreds or thousands riders and cause problems.
Culver said he and Matthew Champagne initially discussed the idea of giving permits to Lisbon residents wanting to take an OHRV on a town road, as other towns have done, but that would put more responsibility on the police department.
“It would be difficult for police to know each one and where they should or shouldn’t be,” said Scott Champagne.
Bailey said, “I wouldn’t be able to keep up with it.”
Speaking in favor of opening roads to machines was resident, Bruce Grover, a new OHRV owner.
“We are a long way from drawing tourism,” he said. “If I’m going to have to put my ATV on a trailer to go one mile to a trail, I will probably go somewhere else,” he said, adding that the proposed ordinance would keep riding local and help businesses in town.
Expressing reservations is Breezy Hill Road resident Michael Shores, who said he enjoys riding, but his main concern comes after witnessing countless violations along his stretch of road that include speeding, bright lights, driving outside the trail system and littering.
After numerous complaints to the police department, he said he was told that police patrols at any given time can be difficult for a busy department and he would have to get the make, model, and identifying information about a rider and file a complaint with the department.
Putting trails on roads would create more noise and traffic, he said.
“The bottom line is it’s burdensome for our police department,” said Shores. “There’s the possibility and probability of accidents. The other thing is damage to the road and irresponsible riding, creating washouts, ruts, and doing donuts.”
That would put burden on the highway department, he said.
Scott Champagne said the board’s reason for not making a decision Monday was to speak further with Hampson about dust control and wash-boarding of roads, as well as with Bailey about other impacts.
Selectman Arthur Boutin addressed the concerns about complaints.
“If we get a lot of complaints, we shut it down,” he said.
Scott Champagne said his interpretation of the ordinance and state law is roads can be shut down to machines at any time.
“They’ve given New Hampshire towns the authority to approve it and pass it, but also to take it away,” he said.
On Tuesday, Scott Champagne said the ordinance, if approved, should be discussed each year to present any new problems that might have cropped up, and that yearly review was in the original proposal.
Matthew Champagne said an ordinance for Lisbon would require signage, in total about 60 signs and posts on both sides of the roads indicating when a motor vehicle and OHRV shared route begins and when it ends.
The total signage cost is about $4,500 which he said could be paid for through fund-raising or donations from local businesses.
Scott Champagne said before the board could approve an ordinance, it has to know where the money will come from.
“The board has some options to find some of that money,” he said. “We do have an economic development line that could pay for it, but the board has to decide if we want to do that or throw it back on the people who presented it to us.”
