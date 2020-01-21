Lisbon’s DCI Furniture Taking OSHA Violations Case To Trial

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The furniture maker DCI Inc,, of Lisbon, faces nearly $400,000 in penalties for dozens of alleged workplace safety violations that come after an employee was pulled into a wood-cutting machine in October and seriously injured. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
LISBON, NH — Nearly a year after being fined almost $400,000 for dozens of safety violations following an alleged serious injury suffered by one of its employees and subsequent workplace inspections, Design Contempo Inc. (DCI) in Lisbon is contesting the findings and is currently on its way to court.
“The case is in discovery, and the trial is set to start on June, 16, 2020,” James Lally, spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Workplace Administration (OSHA), said last week.
