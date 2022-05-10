Lisbon Selectmen Approve OHRV Road Ordinance

After a proposal by several residents, the Lisbon Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to adopt an ordinance to allow Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles on town roads in order to give residents access to the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.
Changes were made, though, since the proposal was presented at their last public hearing in April — while there will be two crossings on Route 302, there will be no riding along Route 302; there will be no signage along the municipal roads that are intended solely for residents to access the rail trail, and there will be a sunset clause.
Those changes were added to the ordinance.
Other than a handful of trails on the south side of the rail trail, the town has no OHRV trails, and the ordinance is designed to allow those residents without direct access to the rail trail to reach it without having to put a machine on a trailer and drive it there.
To open up 302 to OHRVs would require a permit from the state, said Board of Selectmen Chairman Scott Champagne.
While Route 302 itself will not be open to OHRVs, a suggestion was made to offer School Street and create an OHRV lane to go across Route 302 to Depot Street, he said.
The other 302 crossing would be at the town-owned property beside the Sunoco station.
That would give riders access to just about all of the food, gas and other items sought at Lisbon businesses along Main Street and allow riders to park in town spaces, all without requiring a state permit, said Champagne.
Because it’s a town ordinance, no trails on any roads are being created, said Lisbon resident Matt Champagne, one of several residents who approached selectmen with the ordinance proposal.
“If we were to make it a trail, we would have to go through the process of permitting that trail in order to ride on 302,” he said. “We are not permitting an actual trail. It’s just a crossing, so we don’t need to go through the permitting process.”
Scott Champagne said the ordinance is essentially about opening up town roads to allow residents with OHRVs who are on the northern side of Route 302 to get to the rail bed on the south side of 302.
“That’s the intent of the ordinance, said Matt Champagne. “The intention is to not just run around town.”
Clint Savage, of the New Hampshire Trails Bureau, recommended against signage on roads because OHRV signage is for designated trails, said Scott Champagne.
“One of the reasons was that by putting up all the signs, you’re inviting people from other communities to ride the roads, where we don’t want that to happen, ” said Matt Champagne. “We’re not promoting riding on our roads … He feels that if you post that, the more people are going to do it. His recommendation was to put the ordinance on two signs of the route in town so people know. It’s no different than a noise ordinance. We don’t put a noise ordinance on signs all over town, but we do have it. We are not trying to promote riding. We want the townspeople to know it’s an option to get to the rail-bed.”
Scott Champagne recommended posting copies of the ordinance at the two crossings so riders can see them and know that Route 302 is not open to machines and is only for the crossing.
As for the two crossings, he said they would be put in at 90-degree angles, which are legal under state rules and require no permit.
Matt Champagne recommended adding a sunset clause to the ordinance, in effect making it a one-year trial period to see how it goes, he said.
Another public hearing would follow before an ordinance extension would be granted by selectmen.
Selectmen voted 3-0 to adopt the ordinance and its additions.
It goes into effect on May 23, the first day of the season that OHRV trails in New Hampshire are officially opened by the state.
Matt Champagne thanked selectmen, and also thanked them on behalf of ordinance supporter and Lisbon resident Matt Culver, for working with his group on the ordinance.
“For the public, I hope you guys abide by the ordinance,” he said. “We all know how it goes — one bad apple can ruin the whole thing. I really hope that doesn’t happen. I’d like to see it continue forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.