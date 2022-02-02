Lisbon Selectmen To Consider Opening Roads To Residents With OHRVs

A proposal in Lisbon would allow residents to use town roads for short access the nearby Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail, a segment of which is pictured here, as well as allow those passing through to hop onto Main Street to visit downtown businesses. (Photo courtesy of Rider Planet USA)
While there won’t be an article for it on the March town meeting warrant, selectmen are expected to discuss a proposal to open up town roads to residents with off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRV) so they can more easily access the recreational rail trail that runs through Lisbon.
“It’s still being discussed right now and it’s my impression from some of the people who are talking about it is they may come to the Board of Selectmen in the spring or after town meeting, and then we would have a public hearing and go from there,” Board Chairman Scott Champagne said Tuesday.
If roads are opened to the machines, the thought is to begin with a one-year pilot program for residents to get to and from the rail trail and then see how it goes, he said.
Under New Hampshire statute, selectmen are authorized to open or close roads to OHRV use.
In Lisbon, there aren’t many trails off of the rail bed, called the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail, which extends 19 miles from Littleton to Woodsville.
While a lot people on the southern side of the rail bed can pretty much access it most of the time without going down the road, some residents have to essentially trailer machines to the other side of the river, said Champagne.
The proposal is to basically open up any road that’s 30 mph or under, which would be most roads in town, he said.
Some 65 miles north, the town of Colebrook is looking at giving its residents more efficient access to trails, thereby allowing residents who want to use a road to access a trail the opportunity to apply for a permit.
“That is something that has been discussed here as well, and that may be a great way of doing it,” said Champagne.
Lisbon can check in with Colebrook and see how a permit program is working out, he said.
“It’s always good to look at other places,” said Champagne. “There’s no sense of reinventing the wheel if something is working for somebody.”
While some towns that open up roads to everyone can have problems, they also have a lot more trails than Lisbon does, he said.
The Lisbon proposal is about offering quick access to residents, as well as allow those traveling through to more easily visit some Main Street businesses, grab a meal, then get back on the trail without having to walk a substantial distance, said Champagne.
“We’re just looking for short access,” he said.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail also uses the rail trail, and the last two years have seen a large increase in bicyclists through town, he said.
