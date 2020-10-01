Lisbon Students Cleared Of COVID

Lisbon beats Woodsville, 2-0, in a boys' soccer match in Woodsville on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LISBON — Following exposure fears, three students at Lisbon Regional High School have tested negative for COVID-19.

The students were held out of school earlier this week after being exposed to a positive case, said SAU 35 superintendent Tari Thomas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments