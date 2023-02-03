Lisbon Stump Jumpers To Host Vintage Snowmobile Race

LISBON — Just as they have 15 times before, the Lisbon Stump Jumpers are bringing old school snowmobile racing back to New Hampshire’s North Country.
The club will host their annual vintage snowmobile race on Saturday, Feb. 18 and it is expected to once again attract over 100 vintage sleds with participants ranging from six years old to seniors.
“This is a great family event,” Race Committee Chairman Joe Wiggett said. “This area has been snowmobiling for decades from one generation to the next generation. The event breaks up the winter and gives people a reason to get out of the house and enjoy a winter day. With the cost of admission only $10 and children under twelve, it is very affordable.”
The snowmobile club, which was established in 1967 and is now one of the oldest in New Hampshire, is one of the Charter Members Clubs and helps to organize the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association.
“We carry on their tradition and groom nearly one hundred miles of trails; not only enjoyed by snowmobilers, but cross country skiers, and those who just choose to walk in the woods to enjoy the spectacular winter scenery.”
The idea for a vintage snowmobile race fundraiser stemmed in 2007 when club member Brad Gooden, who had attended similar races in Maine, suggested the Stump Jumpers host a vintage snowmobile race of their own as a fundraiser.
“After many learning pains, here we are for our 16th year,” Wiggett said of the races, which take place in the field adjacent to Route 302/10 in Lisbon.
Wiggett says the event has been a great success in raising money for the club. In addition, the Stump Jumpers also support local charities as well as a scholarship that is awarded to a graduating senior.
“Our club is very fortunate to have a handful of members who spend their time paying attention to all of the tasks that it takes to make the event a success,” Wiggett said. “On race day, club members really come out to help. The tremendous support we receive from our sponsors and the goodwill of the community who are very generous with their financial support makes it all possible. We have had tremendous support from local businesses who purchase ads in our program booklet, we couldn’t have made this event what it is without their support we cannot thank them enough.”
Local police and rescue squads from Lisbon, Woodsville and Littleton are also on standby in case of an accident.
As for spectators, people can either watch from their own vehicles or areas along the race track. Several hundred are anticipated to attend, traveling from as far away as New York and Connecticut, as well as the neighboring states of Vermont and Maine.
There will also be a wide variety of food and drink options to check out in between races.
“Through the generosity of the owners of the Little Grill in Littleton and Chappy’s Concession we serve hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, onion rings, chicken, chili, cold drinks, coffee and hot chocolate,” Wiggett said.
In the race itself, riders are also expected to travel from both in and out of state. Trophies will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers in all of the 30-plus classes.
“[There is a] race for everyone,” Wiggett said.
In years past, the club has had to haul in snow from parking lots in Littleton to make the snowmobile races possible. Businesses with dump trucks and loaders have volunteered to haul the snow to the track in Lisbon.
“With any luck, mother nature will deliver a lot of snow which will be wonderful for racers and spectators,” Wiggett said.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m.
