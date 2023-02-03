Lisbon Stump Jumpers To Host Vintage Snowmobile Race

The Lisbon Stump Jumpers will be hosting their 16th annual vintage snowmobile race on Saturday, Feb. 18.

LISBON — Just as they have 15 times before, the Lisbon Stump Jumpers are bringing old school snowmobile racing back to New Hampshire’s North Country.

The club will host their annual vintage snowmobile race on Saturday, Feb. 18 and it is expected to once again attract over 100 vintage sleds with participants ranging from six years old to seniors.

