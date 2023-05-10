Lisbon To Host Presentation On Need For State Education Funding Reforms

LISBON — Concerned about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
You’re not alone.
The New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project (NHSFFP) will host an event at Lisbon Regional School on Thursday, May 11, to discuss how the state downshifts the cost of public education onto local taxpayers.
It will feature special guest Natalie Laflamme, an attorney who handled a key New Hampshire education funding lawsuit.
The hour-long presentation and Q&A session begins at 6 p.m. Free childcare is available.
The School Funding Fairness Project aims to bring together taxpayers and elected officials to build support for state education funding reforms.
New Hampshire currently provides the least state aid for public education in the country, and relies the most on property taxes.
That system “creates huge disparities in tax bills from town to town and in the quality of education students receive all over New Hampshire: but especially in the North Country,” NHSFFP said.
Through the presentation, NHSFFP hopes different stakeholders will mobilize to make a change.
“This problem does not get fixed without legislative action at the state house. Period,” said NHSFFP Executive Director Zack Sheehan.
Sheehan said his organization is not pushing a specific solution but rather is issuing a general call for reform, “We list a whole bunch of potential options. But we don’t have a silver bullet option.”
Whatever the solution, he said, it needs to be equitable, noting that the poorest communities currently pay the most for public education.
He called that arrangement “regressive on regressive on regressive.”
