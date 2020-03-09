For more than a century, the town offices in Lisbon have been housed in Lisbon Town Hall, at 46 School St., but at Tuesday’s town meeting voters will be asked if they want to keep them there or move them to another town-owned building on Main Street.

Article 18, a non-binding inquiry on the use of the town hall, asks to see if voters prefer to rehabilitate the current town building to make it accessible for those with disabilities, or explore moving the town offices and administrative assistant and town clerk and tax collector offices to the former Ross Funeral Home at 151 South Main St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments