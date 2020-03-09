Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
For more than a century, the town offices in Lisbon have been housed in Lisbon Town Hall, at 46 School St., but at Tuesday’s town meeting voters will be asked if they want to keep them there or move them to another town-owned building on Main Street.
Article 18, a non-binding inquiry on the use of the town hall, asks to see if voters prefer to rehabilitate the current town building to make it accessible for those with disabilities, or explore moving the town offices and administrative assistant and town clerk and tax collector offices to the former Ross Funeral Home at 151 South Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.